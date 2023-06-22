SC State to hold prospect camp

Registration is now open for South Carolina State’s high school football prospect camp to be held Thursday, July 13 from 9 a.m. to Noon at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.

The camp is open to rising ninth, tenth, eleventh and twelfth graders. Campers can pre-register online through July 6 at a cost of $40. You can also register the day of the event beginning at 8 a.m. for a cost of $50.

Riverhawks to host baseball/softball camp

The Orangeburg Riverhawks will be hosting a baseball/softball camp at Orangeburg Prep July 17-21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The camp is open to boys and girls ages 7-15 and costs $105 per camper. Deadline to register is July 15 if you have questions you can contact Emmanual Wright at 843-592-2149.