T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 83, Mead Hall 13

William Felder led Calhoun Academy with 19 points to lead the Cavs to an 83-13 win over Mead Hall.

Connor Hayes had 17 points, Cooper Canaday and Turner Fleming each had nine points, Jay Haltiwanger had eight points, Holden Walling and Hunter Thornburg each had six points,

Will Andrews had three points, Elliott Brown, Jude Walker and HB Walling each had two points

CA is now 13-3 and will play at Andrew Jackson Tuesday

Calhoun Academy (G) 50, Mead Hall 21

Sarah Grace Kizer recorded a triple-double scoring 10 points, grabbing 10 rebounds and recording 16 steals to help lead the Lady Cavaliers to a 50-21 win over Mead Hall.

Reagan Kizer had 14 points, Sara Ardis had 10 points, Layla Walker had seven points, Sarah Roland had four points and 15 rebounds, Claire Rickenbaker had four points and Ella Jane Stickles had one point.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 44, Wilson Hall 18

Campbell Delaney had 16 points and seven rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 44-18 win over Wilson Hall Wednesday.

Katherine Lambrecht had nine points, nine steals, six assists and four rebounds for OPS. Graysen Garrick had seven points; Ashby Garrick had six points and six steals; Jane Walker Yonce had four points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Heathwood Hall Friday.

Calhoun Academy (B) 63, Clarendon Hall 21

Calhoun Academy improved to 12-3 on the season with a 63-21 victory over Clarendon Hall Tuesday.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 16 points. Jay Haltiwanger had 14 points, Connor Hayes had 10 points, Jude Walker had seven points, Holden Walling had six points, Cooper Canaday had four points, Elliott Brown had two points, Will Andrews had two points and Turner Fleming had two points.

North (B) 86, Ridge Spring-Monetta 65

Jalen Jefferson had 24 points, nine steals and six assists to help lead North to an 86-65 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta Tuesday.

Ashton Jamison had 21 points and four steals while Stetson Stacks added 14 points and three steals in the Eagles’ win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 73, Gilbert 21

Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeated Gilbert 73-21 in its region opener Tuesday in Orangeburg.

Maurion Gordon led the Bruins with 14 points and nine rebounds. Horaces Jacques finished with 13 points while Brykel Washington added 12 points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 38, Wilson Hall 17

Orangeburg Prep defeated Wilson Hall 38-17 Wednesday.

Mary Legare led OPS with 12 points and seven rebounds. Kate Holstein had eight points; Prestan Schurlknight had seven points and four steals; Jayme Culler had five points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Heathwood Hall Friday.

Orangeburg Prep defeated Wilson Hall to improve to 7-1 on the season.

Walt Mims had 12 points and seven rebounds; Avery Ravenel had 19 points, five assists and four steals; Eli Panteleon had five points and three steals; Charlie McCutcheon, Hart Wiles and Morrison Burroughs each had two points.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Wilson Hall 38, Orangeburg Prep (G) 22

Orangeburg Prep fell to Wilson Hall 38-22 Wednesday.

Emmaline Dangerfield led the Lady Indians with five points. Blakely Garrick had four points; Natalie Hall had four points; Aaliyah Ayala had four points and Emersyn Knight had two points.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to Heathwood Hall Thursday.