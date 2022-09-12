 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Bruinettes finish second at tournament

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s varsity volleyball team competed in the Lady Warrior Showdown hosted by Whale Branch High School. In pool play, the Bruinettes defeated Battery Creek (25-17, 25-15), Cross (25-8, 25-16) and Whale Branch (25-9, 25-12). In the Gold Bracket, O-W defeated Cross (25-21, 25-8) before falling to Philip Simmons in the final (21-25, 20-25).

Trinity Winningham led O-W with 35 kills, 25 service points and eight digs. Alyx Foster had 45 service points and 25 digs; Darian Dawson had 15 service points, 25 digs and 12 assists; Ki’ra Wright had 20 service points, 50 digs, 25 kills and 12 assists; Jasmine Anderson had 13 kills, 20 block kills and 12 service points; Lauren Whetstone had 10 assists and 10 service points and Imani Mitchell had five kills and 10 block kills.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (14-1, 2-0) continues region play Tuesday at Lower Richland.

