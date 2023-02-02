VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 66, Colleton Prep 17

Campbell Delaney scored 10 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and added six steals to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 66-17 win over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Joni Holstad led the Lady Indians with 12 points. Jane Walker Yonce had 10 points and seven rebounds; Ashby Garrick had eight points; Katherine Lambrecht had seven points, six steals, five rebounds and four assists; Izzy Exum had seven points and seven rebounds and Abby Lyn Pantaleon had six rebounds and three assists.

Orangeburg Prep will be back in region play Friday at home against Northside Christian.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 39, Colleton Prep 8

Orangeburg Prep defeated Colleton Prep 39-8 Thursday night.

Mary Legare Delaney scored 10 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Lady Indians. Hannah Lambrecht had six points, Kate Holstein had five points, Gee Gee Riley had four points, Prestan Schurlknight had nine rebounds and five assists.

Orangeburg Prep will play host to Northside Christian Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (B) 58, Colleton Prep 13

Orangeburg Prep improved to 11-4 on the season after a 58-13 victory over Colleton Prep Thursday.

Walt Mims led the Indians with 13 points and five steals. Avery Ravenell had 12 points and four steals; Hart Wiles had nine points and 11 rebounds; Jackson Strickland had seven points and eight rebounds; Morrison Burroughs had seven points; Eli Panteleon had five points and five steals; Ger'Maury Robinson had four points and four rebounds.

OPS hosts Northside Christian Friday.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 40, Thomas Sumter 28

Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 40-28 Wednesday.

Cholly Williams led the Indians with 16 points. Council Burroughs had eight points, Aarev Patel had six points, Noah Clark had four points, Chris Jackson had three points and Caden Welch had three points.

The Indians finish the season with a 7-6 record.