T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 45, Faith Christian 35

Calhoun Academy varsity boys basketball defeated Faith Christian 45-35 Tuesday in the first round of the War Hawk Holiday Basketball Tournament.

Will Andrews led the Cavaliers with 18 points. William Felder had 14 points and Jude Walker had five points.

The Cavs (7-2) will play in the next round of the tournament Thursday at 8 p.m.

Patrick Henry 68, Orangeburg Prep (B) 61

The Orangeburg Prep varsity boys basketball team fell to Patrick Henry 68-61 Tuesday in the first round of the Colleton Prep Holiday Tournament.

Austin Hall led the Indians with 21 points, eight rebounds and a block. Tilden Riley recorded a double-double scoring 20 points and grabbing 16 rebounds while adding three blocks. Jay Plummer had seven points and three assists; Harris Holstein had six points and Xavier Ravenell had three points and four rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep (3-5) continues tournament play Wednesday at 3:30 p.m.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 65, Colleton Prep 21

Ashby Garrick and Campbell Delaney each had 12 points to help lead Orangeburg Prep girls varsity to a 65-21 victory over Colleton Prep Tuesday.

Joni Holstad had 10 points and four steals; Katherine Lambrecht had nine points, four steals and six assists; Jane Walker Yonce had nine points, four steals and five assists; Izzy Exum had five points and 10 rebounds; Graysen Garrick had four steals and Delaney had seven rebounds.

Orangeburg Prep continues tournament play Wednesday at 6:30 against Calhoun Academy.

Calhoun Academy (G) 44, Heritage Academy 34

Sarah Grace Kizer had 18 points to lead Calhoun Academy to a 44-34 win over Heritage Academy Tuesday at the Colleton Prep Christmas Tournament.

Ava Cuttino had 13 points and nine rebounds and Sarah Roland added eight points in the win.