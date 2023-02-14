VARSITY BASKETBALL

Northside Christian 67, Orangeburg Prep (B) 59

Orangeburg Prep closed out its regular season with a 67-59 loss to Northside Christian in Lexington Monday.

Jody Gillam led the Indians with 26 points and four assists. Austin Hall recorded a double-double with 15 points and 14 rebounds and added two blocks; Xavier Ravenell had eight points, four assists and four rebounds; T Riley had six points, 19 rebounds and three blocks; Jay Plummer had four points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks.

Orangeburg Prep finishes the season with a record of 11-13 and 4-2 in region play. The Indians will participate in the SCISA Class 3A state playoffs.

FOOTBALL

B-E’s Crosby named to South staff

The Touchstone Energy Bowl announced its coaching staffs Tuesday for next year’s North-South football game in Myrtle Beach. Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby was named to the South staff. Crosby led the Red Raiders to a 9-3 record and the second round of the Class A state playoffs.