T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL
Calhoun Academy (B) 75, Colleton Prep 30
Calhoun Academy improved to 4-0 on the season with a 75-30 victory over Colleton Prep Wednesday.
Will Andrews led the Cavaliers with 25 points. William Felder had 12 points while Connor Hayes and Jay Haltiwanger each added 11 points in the win.
Calhoun Academy will travel to face Colleton Prep Friday.
Calhoun Academy (G) 54, Colleton Prep 29
Sarah Grace Kizer scored 25 points while grabbing six rebounds and adding six steals to lead Calhoun Academy to a 54-29 win over Colleton Prep Wednesday.
Reagan Kizer recorded a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds.
Calhoun Academy will travel to face Colleton Prep Friday.