T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Branchville 12, Woodland 0

Branchville varsity softball opened the season with a 12-0 win over Woodland Monday.

Kylie Starns threw five shutout innings, allowing two hits and striking out 11 batters. The Lady Yellow Jackets had 13 hits. Lauren Shaw, Riley Shuler and Starns led Branchville at the plate.

Branchville will open region play Wednesday against Estill.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Branchville 9, Woodland 2

Branchville JV softball opened the season with a 9-2 win over Woodland Monday.

Taylor Shaw earned the victory for the Lady Yellow Jackets. Shaw, Anna Win Berry and Kamilla Linder each had two hits in the win.

Branchville will open region play Wednesday against Estill.

