T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 43, Woodland 38

Orangeburg-Wilkinson rallied from a 20-18 halftime deficit to defeat Woodland 43-38 Tuesday night.

Horaces Jacques led the Bruins with 13 points while Maurion Gordon added 10 points in the victory. Tyree Edwards led Woodland with 10 points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (3-2) is scheduled to play host to Keenan Friday.

Holly Hill Academy (B) 46, Colleton Prep 35

Tyler Wright led the Raiders with 16 points while Davin Walling added 14 points to help lead Holly Hill Academy to a 46-35 victory over Colleton Prep.

Jordan Stokes added six points in the victory.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Holly Hill Academy (B) 42, Colleton Prep 26

Holly Hill Academy JV Raiders defeated Colleton Prep 42-26.

Ax Wolpert led HHA with 17 points. Nick Lindsay added 11 points while Jonathan Boyd had six points and Brayden Mizzell had five points.

Ridge View 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 36

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV boys basketball fell to Ridge View 42-36 Tuesday.

The JV Bruins were led by Amorie Miley who had nine points. Jordan McGahee added eight points and Nicholas Payne had seven points.

Ridge View 47, Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 29

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV boys basketball lost to Ridge View 47-29 Monday.

Jayden Skinner led O-W with six points while Jordan McGahee added five points. Javon Williams, Jordan Robins, Amorie Miley and Eyrell Mintz each had four points.