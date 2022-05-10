T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Laurence Manning 9, Orangeburg Prep 3 (8 innings)

Laurence Manning used a seven-run eighth inning to defeat Orangeburg Prep 9-3 Monday night.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss after coming on in relief in the fifth inning. She gave up four hits and one earned run while striking out three batters. Julie Ann Griffith started the game, throwing 4.1 innings giving up two earned runs on three hits and striking out one batter.

Katherine Lambrecht led Orangeburg Prep at the plate with three hits including a double, a stolen base and a run scored. Payton Schurlknight had a double and a triple with an RBI and added a stolen base and run scored. Ryn Grubbs had an RBI double; Prestan Schurlknight had an RBI, stolen base and run scored; Lauren Ballew had a single.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Laurence Manning 19, Orangeburg Prep 0

Jayme Culler and Natalie Hall each had a hit for Orangeburg Prep, but it wasn't enough as Laurence Manning defeated the JV Lady Indians 19-0 Monday.

McKenzie Johnson and Hannah Lambrecht combined to throw four innings each giving up six hits.

