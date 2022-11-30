T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (B) 71, Laurence Manning 49

Calhoun Academy varsity boys basketball improved to 2-0 with a 71-49 victory over Laurence Manning Tuesday.

William Felder led the Cavaliers with 27 points. Connor Hayes added 15 points and Will Andrews finished with 11 points.

Calhoun Academy travels to face Northwood Academy Tuesday.

Andrew Jackson Academy (B) 95, Patrick Henry 49

Brenden Brantley scored 29 points and added seven rebounds and five blocks to lead Andrew Jackson Academy to a 95-49 victory over Patrick Henry Tuesday.

Robert Clark had 19 points and eight assists for the Warriors. DL Johnson added a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds while Eric Parker had 14 points and six rebounds.

Lake Marion (B) 49, Branchville 41

Lake Marion boys varsity basketball defeated Branchville 49-41 Tuesday.

Tramize Shaw and Jalen King each scored 13 points to lead the Gators. Jarione Jamison had 11 points; Patrick Guest had 10 points and Torrington White had two points.

Lake Marion will play host to Branchville Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.

Calhoun Academy (G) 55, Laurence Manning 42

Sarah Grace Kizer scored 22 points to lead the Calhoun Academy varsity girls to a 55-42 victory over Laurence Manning.

Reagan Kizer had a double-double with 19 points and 13 rebounds and Ava Cuttino recorded a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds for the Lady Cavs.

Calhoun Academy (1-1) will travel to face Northwood Academy Tuesday.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Laurence Manning 44, Calhoun Academy (B) 34

Calhoun Academy junior varsity boys basketball fell to Laurence Manning 44-34.

Colt Layton led the JV Cavaliers with 18 points. Turner Houck had nine points and Hamp Thornton added five points.

Calhoun Academy travels to face Northwood Academy Tuesday.