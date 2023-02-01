T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (B) 56, Palmetto Christian 53

Orangeburg Prep trailed 31-19 at the half, but rallied to defeat Palmetto Christian 56-53 Tuesday night.

Tilden Riley led the Indians with 14 points, 10 rebounds and five blocks. Jay Plummer had 14 points and six rebounds; Jody Gillam had eight points, five assists and four steals; Austin Hall had seven points, 10 rebounds and four steals; Harris Holstein had seven points and six rebounds and Xavier Ravenell had six points and three steals.

Orangeburg Prep (8-11, 2-0) will face Colleton Prep Thursday in Orangeburg.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 83, Swansea 20

Horaces Jacques had 26 points, six steals and four assists to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to an 83-20 victory over Swansea Tuesday.

Brykel Washington had 12 points, two steals and three rebounds for the Bruins. Jamari Williams had nine points and Maurion Gordon added eight points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to face Dreher Friday.

North (B) 80, Calhoun County 74

North swept the two-game season series from Calhoun County after an 80-74 victory over the Saints Tuesday night.

North opened the game with a 16-4 run, but Calhoun County was able to cut the lead to seven mid-way through the second quarter. North would close out the half with a double-digit lead.

Calhoun County would cut the lead to 52-50 after a Christian Zachary three-pointer, but North would close the quarter on a 9-4 run and lead 61-54.

The Saints tied the game in the fourth quarter 69-69 on a Justen Brunson lay-in, but North closed the game on an 11-5 run to seal the victory.

Kerron Scott led Calhoun County with 17 points. Emmanuel Pelzer had 15 points, Naasir Guinyard had 14 points and Zachary finished with 10 points.

North was led by Stetson Stack’s 25 points. Jalen Jefferson had 21 points and Amaveon Calloway finished with 14 points.

Both teams are now 8-3 in region play, three games back of leader Denmark-Olar. Calhoun County travels to face H-K-T Friday while North is on the road at Ridge Spring-Monetta.

B-TEAM BASKETBALL

Orangeburg Prep (G) 33, Thomas Sumter 0

Orangeburg Prep concluded its season with a 33-0 win over Thomas Sumter Wednesday.

Blakely Garrick had 13 points to lead the Indians. Emmaline Dangerfield had six points, Natalie Hall had four points, Morgan Gue had four points, Madison Damron had two points, Fernanda Cruz had two points and Aaliyah Ayala had two points.