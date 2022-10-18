T&D REGION SPORTS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Northside Christian 3, Orangeburg Prep 0

The Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball team fell to Northside Christian 0-3 (14-25, 9-25, 15-25).

Izzy Exum led the Lady Indians with 10 digs and one block. Rebecca Ann Fairey had eight digs; Katherine Lambrecht had eight digs; Joni Holstad had seven digs; Annabelle Hunter had six digs and Kate Holstein had one block.

Holly Hill Academy 3, St. John’s 1

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball defeated St. John’s 3-1.

Karsyn Smoak led the Lady Raiders with 29 assists, four kills and two aces. Laura Grace Atkinson had 15 kills and three digs; Julianna Grooms had eight kills and six aces and Kaley Bell had six kills, four aces and four assists.

Branchville 3, Dorchester Academy 0

Branchville varsity volleyball defeated Dorchester Academy 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) as it honored seniors Kira Infinger, Emily Heape, Mary Grace Vallentine and Brianna Wiles.

Wiles led the Lady Jackets with 16 kills, seven digs and five receptions. Vallentine had eight kills; Infinger had seven kills and three aces; Riley Shuler had 31 assists and Heape had 18 digs and eight receptions.

Calhoun Academy 3, Cathedral Academy 0

Calhoun Academy clinched the region championship with a 3-0 win over Cathedral.

Blakley Kingsmore, Reagan Kizer, Ava Cuttino and Sara Grace Kizer were each named to the Region I-AA all-region team. Travis Kingsmore was named Region Coach of the Year.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Northside Christian 2, Orangeburg Prep 0

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball team fell to Northside Christian 0-2 (11-25, 19-25).

Jayme Culler led the JV Lady Indians with seven service points, one ace, one kill and five digs. Hannah Lambrecht had two kills and seven digs; Calee Hartzog had six digs and Prestan Schurlknight had six digs.

