T&D REGION SPORTS

FV VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 2, Heathwood Hall 0
Orangeburg Prep's junior varsity volleyball team defeated Heathwood Hall Tuesday with a 2-0 (25-10 and 25-9).
For OPS, Izzy Exum led the Indians with 13 points, 7 aces, 4 kills and 4 digs. Annabelle Hunter had 13 points, 2 aces, 9 assists and 1 dig; Lauren Ballew had 7 points, 3 aces, 4 kills and 2 digs; Jayme Culler added 6 points, 3 aces and 1 kill.
Orangeburg Prep's next game is scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday at Palmetto Christian.
VARSITY VOLLEYBALL
Orangeburg Prep 3, Heathwood Hall 1
Orangeburg Prep's varsity volleyball team defeated Heathwood Hall Tuesday with a 3-1 (24-26, 25-17, 25-18, and 25-23) in non-region play.
For OPS, Ryn Grubbs led the Indians with 14 points, 7 aces, 3 kills, 1 assist and 12 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 10 points, 1 assist and 11 digs; Lydia Riley had 7 kills and 3 blocks; Anna Katherine Evatt, Joni Holstad, and Kelcey Lake all added 5 kills each.
Orangeburg Prep's next game is scheduled Wednesday at Palmetto Christian.
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
S.C. State's Banks has strong outing at challenge
South Carolina State sophomore Jada Banks had another strong outing Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Chanticleer Challenge cross country meet at Conway. Banks, a sophomore from Conyers, Ga. completed the 5K course in a time of 19:10.8, good enough for 23rd place in a field of 87 female runners. Banks earlier set a school record with a time of 18:07.0.
SCSU finished ninth in the 12-team field with a score of 249 and a time of 1:51.26. ACC member Wake Forest finished with a score of 25 and a time of 1:29:35 to take first.
Trey Felton, also a sophomore, had the top time for the S.C. State men’s 8K, finishing 26th among 90 runners with a time of 28:09.7. Charleston Southern won the men’s division with a score of 22 and a team time of 28:09.7.
Also competing for the Lady Bulldogs were freshmen Ashanti Meyers (49th/21:35.5) and Makylah Jones (57th/22:52.), sophomore (Debrielle Williams (58th/22:52.1), and freshman Mackenzi Zimmerman (62nd/24:55.9).
Also representing the SCSU men were freshman Andrew Latimer (45th/30:31.3), junior Marquis Lynch (54th/36:22.6), and freshmen Matron Thornton (55th/36:30.3) and Miguel Mack (56th/37:05.0).