T&D REGION SPORTS

South Carolina State sophomore Jada Banks had another strong outing Saturday, Oct. 2, at the Chanticleer Challenge cross country meet at Conway. Banks, a sophomore from Conyers, Ga. completed the 5K course in a time of 19:10.8, good enough for 23rd place in a field of 87 female runners. Banks earlier set a school record with a time of 18:07.0.

SCSU finished ninth in the 12-team field with a score of 249 and a time of 1:51.26. ACC member Wake Forest finished with a score of 25 and a time of 1:29:35 to take first.

Trey Felton, also a sophomore, had the top time for the S.C. State men’s 8K, finishing 26th among 90 runners with a time of 28:09.7. Charleston Southern won the men’s division with a score of 22 and a team time of 28:09.7.

Also competing for the Lady Bulldogs were freshmen Ashanti Meyers (49th/21:35.5) and Makylah Jones (57th/22:52.), sophomore (Debrielle Williams (58th/22:52.1), and freshman Mackenzi Zimmerman (62nd/24:55.9).

Also representing the SCSU men were freshman Andrew Latimer (45th/30:31.3), junior Marquis Lynch (54th/36:22.6), and freshmen Matron Thornton (55th/36:30.3) and Miguel Mack (56th/37:05.0).

