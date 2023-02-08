VARSITY BASKETBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 56, Lower Richland 53

Maurion Gordon scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds to help lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 56-53 win over Lower Richland Tuesday night.

With the win, the Bruins clinched the Region V-AAA championship and will be No. 1 seed entering the SCHSL playoffs set to begin next week.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson overcame a 10-point deficit in the third quarter to defeat the Diamond Hornets.

Brykel Washington had 10 points and six rebounds for the Bruins while Jason Booker added nine points and five rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson travels to face Brookland-Cayce Thursday.

Calhoun Academy (G) 46, St. John’s Christian 20

Reagan Kizer scored 20 points to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 46-20 win over St. John’s Christian Tuesday.

Sarah Grace Kizer recorded a double-double with 13 points and 13 steals. Sarah Roland had seven points and Sara Ardis had six points.

JUNIOR VARSITY BASKETBALL

Calhoun Academy (G) 47, St John’s Christian 17

Calhoun Academy defeated St. John’s Christian 47-17 Tuesday.

Layla Walker led the Lady Cavaliers with 18 points and 10 steals. Weathers Smith had 13 points, Ella Jane Stickles had six points, Chapel Hollingsworth had four points, Natalie Grace Porth had four point and Kaylee Murphy had two points.