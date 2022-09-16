T&D REGION SPORTS

JV FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 22, Northside Christian 0

Colt Layton rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Calhoun Academy JV football to 22-0 win over Northside Christian.

Cael Parler added 51 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also completed 4-of-5 passes for 68 yards. Layton and Evan Roland each caught two passes.

Defensively Layton led the Cavaliers with 10 tackles. Joseph Lyons added six tackles. Luke Davis and Asher Ficek each had a sack and Parler recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy is now 2-0 and will play at Orangeburg Prep on Thursday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Jefferson Davis Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 2

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball fell to Jefferson Davis Academy 3-2.

Karsyn Smoak led HHA with seven kills, 26 assists and four aces. Julianna Grooms had 15 kills and four aces; Kaley Bell had six kills, six assists and one block; Laura Grace Atkinson had seven kills and Kaylee Brabham had five aces and one block.