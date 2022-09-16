 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

T&D REGION SPORTS

  • 0
SPORTS LIBRARY, FOOTBALL, BASKETALL, VOLLEYBALL, SOCCER

JV FOOTBALL

Calhoun Academy 22, Northside Christian 0

Colt Layton rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns to lead Calhoun Academy JV football to 22-0 win over Northside Christian.

Cael Parler added 51 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also completed 4-of-5 passes for 68 yards. Layton and Evan Roland each caught two passes.

Defensively Layton led the Cavaliers with 10 tackles. Joseph Lyons added six tackles. Luke Davis and Asher Ficek each had a sack and Parler recovered a fumble.

Calhoun Academy is now 2-0 and will play at Orangeburg Prep on Thursday.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Jefferson Davis Academy 3, Holly Hill Academy 2

People are also reading…

Holly Hill Academy varsity volleyball fell to Jefferson Davis Academy 3-2.

Karsyn Smoak led HHA with seven kills, 26 assists and four aces. Julianna Grooms had 15 kills and four aces; Kaley Bell had six kills, six assists and one block; Laura Grace Atkinson had seven kills and Kaylee Brabham had five aces and one block.   

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Roger Federer announces retirement from tennis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News