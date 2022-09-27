T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Laurence Manning 0

Jane Walker Yonce led OP with 10 service points, two aces, one assist, nine kills, two blocks and nine digs. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 service points, one assist, and 19 digs; Joni Holstad had eight service points, five kills, and three digs; Annabelle Hunter had six service, one ace, 15 assists, one kill and seven digs.