T&D REGION SPORTS

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 3, Laurence Manning 0

The Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball team defeated Laurence Manning 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-21).

Jane Walker Yonce led OP with 10 service points, two aces, one assist, nine kills, two blocks and nine digs. Katherine Lambrecht had 10 service points, one assist, and 19 digs; Joni Holstad had eight service points, five kills, and three digs; Annabelle Hunter had six service, one ace, 15 assists, one kill and seven digs.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Laurence Manning 0

The Orangeburg Prep JV volleyball team defeated Laurence Manning Academy 2-0 (25-15, 25-22).

Prestan Schurlknight led OP with nine service points, three aces, and three digs. Hannah Lambrecht had seven service points, two aces, and five digs; Jayme Culler had four kills and Morgan Newsome had three kills. Calee Hartzog had 8 digs.

