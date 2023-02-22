VARSITY BASKETBALL

Great Falls 70, Denmark-Olar (B) 68

Denmark-Olar was eliminated from the Class A boys basketball playoffs Tuesday after a 70-68 loss to Great Falls.

Brushaurd Young led the Vikings with 25 points and nine rebounds. Ja’Quari Williams had nine points and nine rebounds; Terrance Hinton had nine points, six rebounds and four assists; Keithan Washington had eight points and six rebounds; Chris Sanders finished with six points and five rebounds.

Denmark-Olar, Region IV-A champions, finish the year with a record of 24-5.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (B) 61, Beaufort 39

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advanced to the Class 3A Lower State final with a 61-39 victory over Beaufort Monday.

Jeremiah Jacques led the Bruins with 17 points, six steals, four rebounds and three assists. Horaces Jacques had 16 points, six rebounds, four assists and four steals; Maurion Gordon had eight points and five rebounds; Brykel Washington had eight points and Keith Smith had seven points and six rebounds.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will face top-ranked Crestwood in the Lower State final Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at the Florence Civic Center.

WRESTLING

Local wrestlers qualify for state tournament

The Edisto wrestling team has seven state qualifiers including Terrance Hamilton who finished first in the 160-pound weight class at the Lower State championship last week. Other qualifiers include: Brody Nettles (113), Alajandro Axson (120), Ziaire Washington (126), Jhamari Davis (138), Kaleihl McKenzie (145) and Juwarren James (182). Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s Jamie Downing also qualified, and will participate in the 195-pound weight class.

The state individual championships will be held at the Anderson Civic Center and begin Friday, Feb. 24.