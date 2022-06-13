T&D REGION SPORTS: Trio of Lady Red Raiders named All-State

A trio of Bamberg-Ehrhardt softball players were recently named All-State by the SC Coaches Association of Women’s Sports.

Senior shortstop Amanda Ahlin was named Class A Region VI Player of the Year after leading the Red Raiders with a .575 average. The University of Tennessee commit helped lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to the Class A softball state championship.

Ahlin was also chosen to play on the Class A/2A/5A South All-Star team. The All-Star games are scheduled to take place Tuesday and Wednesday at USC-Aiken.

Teammates Elaney Sanders and Riley Johnson were named All-State in Class A. Sanders hit .351 on the season, while Johnson finished the season with a record of 15-3, a 1.24 earned run average and 165 strikeouts.

Branchville sophomore Kylie Starnes also earned All-State honors after leading the Lady Yellow Jackets at the plate and the mound. As a hitter, Starnes led BHS with a .400 average and three home runs. She also added 22 hits and 22 RBIs. On the mound, Starnes finished with a record of 7-4 and a 2.87 earned run average. She led the team with 172 strikeouts.

In Class 2A, Lake Marion’s Qua'Naisha Myers was named All-State. Myers recently signed to play both basketball and softball at Voorhees College.

Post 4 falls to Charleston

Orangeburg Post 4 dropped to 0-4 on the season and 0-2 in league play after an 8-6 loss to Charleston on the road Monday night.

Forrest Sutcliffe opened the scoring in the third with an RBI single that scored Javon Stokes. After loading the bases, Copeland Furtick scored on a passed ball. Nick Ulmer followed with a two-run single giving Post 4 a 4-0 lead.

Charleston answered with six runs in the bottom of the inning. Calib Thompson and Austin Dukes each drove in two runs for Charleston.

Charleston's Trip Brown had a two RBI single making the score 8-4 in the fourth.

Post 4 mounted a comeback in the fifth when Javon Stokes was hit by a pitch which scored JT Edwards. Furtick followed with a fielder's choice making the score 8-6.

Orangeburg had a final chance in the seventh inning when Tahj Holloway and Sutcliffe were each hit by a pitch bringing the go-ahead run to the plate. John Mack would ground into a fielder's choice to close the game.

Jerry Sanders started the game for Post 4 throwing three innings and allowing six runs (three earned) and four hits. Mack threw the last three innings allowing two runs (one earned) on four hits.

Furtick, Sutcliffe, Edwards and Ulmer each had a hit for Post 4. Orangeburg drew eight walks in the contest.

Orangeburg Post 4 will return home Tuesday to face league opponent Hampton

O-W boys basketball camp

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will hold its boys basketball camp Monday, June 20 through Wednesday, June 22 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The camp is open to boys ages 6-to-17 and cost is $100 per camper (due by June 17). Campers will receive professional instruction.

Campers should bring a lunch and there will be a canteen available. Campers must wear black shorts and each camper will receive a camp shirt.

Mail checks or money orders to Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School, Attention Coach Thomas, Boys Basketball, 601 Bruin Parkway, Orangeburg, SC 29118.

If you have questions you can contact Coach Thomas at 803-727-2080.

Claflin athletics post 3.27 GPA

The Claflin athletic department finished the spring semester with a cumulative GPA of 3.27. Nearly 103 athletes finished with a GPA of 3.0 or higher while 19 finished with a GPA of 4.0 or higher. 11-of-12 teams recorded a 3.0 GPA or higher.

