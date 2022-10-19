T&D REGION SPORTS: TD Club to welcome Coastal head coach

TD Club to welcome Coastal head coach

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 20 at the Orangeburg County Library and Conference Center. Coastal Carolina head football coach Jamey Chadwell is scheduled to be the featured speaker at the event. SC State head football coach Buddy Pough will give a preview of the Bulldogs big game against North Carolina Central Saturday. The club will also recognize its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy. Doors open at 11:30 with a buffet meal and the program is scheduled to begin at Noon.

VARSITY FOOTBALL

OPS football game to be televised

Orangeburg Prep’s varsity football game at Laurence Manning Friday will be televised as part of the WACH FOX Friday Night Rivals series. The game will be shown on Spectrum channel 1250 or 57.2 with an antenna. You can also stream the game at wach.com, find it at WACH FOX Facebook page or use the STIRR app. The game will have Stacey Hough as the play-by-play announcer, Joe Cashion will be the color analyst, and WACH FOX reporter Amanda Poole will be the sideline reporter.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Thomas Sumter 3, Orangeburg Prep 2

Orangeburg Prep varsity volleyball fell 2-3 (26-24, 10-25, 21-25, 25-19, 11-15) to Thomas Sumter Academy

Senior Joni Holstad led Orangeburg Prep with 14 service points, two aces, five kills, one block and nine digs. Izzy Exum had seven service points, two aces, two assists, 12 kills and 19 digs; senior Abby Lyn Pantaleon had seven service points, two aces, six kills and one dig; senior Rebecca Ann Fairey had five service points, one kill and five digs; Annabelle Hunter had 28 digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 19 digs; Kate Holstein had a block.

OPS (10-9) will take part in the SCISA Class 3A volleyball tournament played this weekend at the Myrtle Beach Sports Center.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg Prep 2, Thomas Sumter 0

Orangeburg Prep junior varsity volleyball defeated Thomas Sumter 2-0 (25-17, 25-16).

Hannah Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 10 service points, three aces, two kills and seven digs. Jayme Culler had nine service points, one ace, one assist and two digs; Calee Hartzog had four service points, three aces, seven assists and five digs; Emma Grace Burleson had five kills; Prestan Schurlknight had eight digs.

OPS finishes the season 15-4.