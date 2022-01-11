T&D Region Sports: OP upsets Calhoun Academy 44-43

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 44, Calhoun Academy 43

Orangeburg Prep defeated Calhoun Academy 44-43 to hand the Cavaliers their first loss of the season Tuesday night.

Mikey Templeton led the Indians with 18 points and eight rebounds. McCullough Mims had 10 points and four rebounds; Christian Rutland had nine points, three assists and three steals; Prusher Bair had four points and four rebounds and Austin Hall had three points and four rebounds.

William Felder led Calhoun Academy with 23 points. Will Andrews had 10 points, Kade Strickland had four points, Matt Layton and Jude Walker had three points each.

Calhoun Academy travels to face Wilson Hall Thursday.

Philip Simmons (G) 49, Lake Marion 24

Lake Marion (1-5) dropped to 0-2 in region play after falling to Philip Simmons 49-24 Tuesday night

Quanaisha Myers led the Lady Gators with 12 points, two steals and an assist. Danasia Wright added eight points in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 81, Calhoun Academy 28

Orangeburg Prep improved to 2-0 in region play with an 81-28 victory over Calhoun Academy Tuesday night.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 20 points and eight rebounds. Emma Fogle had 11 points, Katherine Lambrecht had nine points, Joni Holstad had eight points and Anna Beth Lambrecht had six points. Laine Grubbs had six points and seven steals while Cate Fogle had five points, seven assists and five steals.

Ashby Garrick, Isabelle Wassell, Ryn Grubbs and Anna Plummer each four points for Orangeburg Prep.

Woodland 67, Ridgeland Hardeeville 25

Woodland improved to 10-3 and 2-0 in region play with a 67-25 win over Ridgeland Hardeeville Tuesday night.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 57, Calhoun Academy 33

Avery Ravenell led Orangeburg Prep with 16 points to help Orangeburg Prep to a 57-33 victory over Calhoun Academy Tuesday.

Jody Gillam had 13 points, five assists and four steals; T Riley had 12 points and five rebounds; Kush Patel had seven points; Brayden Gramling had seven points and six steals and Walt Mims had two points and three rebounds.

Hunter Thornburg led Calhoun Academy with 13 points, Turner Houck had six points and Chase Strickland added five points.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Wilson Hall Thursday.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 29, Gilbert 28

Jackson Sheppard and LaDontis Franklin each had six points to help Orangeburg-Wilkinson defeat Gilbert Tuesday night.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 46, Calhoun Academy 9

Izzy Exum and Mary Legare Delaney each had 12 points to lead the Lady Indians to a 46-9 victory over Calhoun Academy Tuesday.

Prestan Schurlknight and Annabelle Hunter each had six points and seven steals and Hannah Lambrecht added five points in the win.

