T&D REGION SPORTS: OP golf wins state title

The Orangeburg Prep golf team shared the Class 2A state championship with Spartanburg Day after both teams finished with a final score of 629.

The Indians entered Tuesday tied with Spartanburg, Orangeburg Prep head coach Al Hay said preparation helped his team rise to the challenge.

“We have guys that are capable of playing well,” Hay said. “We have played some big tournaments this season to help get us ready for playing 18 holes on back-to-back days. Our guys have played well down the stretch, and it continued (at the state tournament).”

Hay said he saw his team begin to struggle on the middle holes Tuesday.

“We talk about every shot counting,” Hay said. “They could have collapsed, but I’m proud of the way they battled. We continued to make good shots.”

Orangeburg Prep’s Harris Holstein was the individual winner of the tournament. Holstein shot a 68 (-4) Monday and followed it with a 75 (+3) Tuesday.

“We rode (Harris) Monday,” Hay said. “His score was definitely unexpected, but we needed it. Some of the other guys didn’t play up to their standard, and he kept us in it. Today, the other guys stepped up to help us get the win.”

Freshman Walt Mims shot a 78 (+6) Tuesday while Drew Hunter shot a 79 (+7) to help lead the Indians.

Calhoun Academy finished fifth at the tournament after finishing with a two-day total of 655.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Lee Academy 10, Orangeburg Prep 9

Orangeburg Prep dropped a region game to Lee Academy Monday 10-9 in nine innings.

Ryn Grubbs led the Lady Indians with a home run and two RBIs. Katherine Lambrecht had a home run and a single; Lauren Ballew and Payton Schurknight each had a double and a single; Prestan Schurlknight had a double and Erin Holliday and Skylar Stillinger each had singles.

Payton Schurlknight took the loss after giving up 10 hits and three earned runs while striking out seven batters.

Orangeburg Prep drops to 4-8 and 0-3 in region play.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Lee Academy 10, Orangeburg Prep 7

Layla Garrick pitched four innings, giving up six hits as Orangeburg Prep JV fell to Lee Academy 10-7 Monday.

Riley Roe led the Lady Indians with two doubles and a three RBIs. Emma Grace Burleson, Layla Garrick and Natalie Hall each had singles.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Calhoun Academy 22, Palmetto Academy 1

Landon Barnes and William Felder combined to throw a four-inning no-hitter to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 22-1 win over Palmetto Academy Monday.

Barnes and Felder each threw two innings and combined to strike out five batters.

Mason Polin led the Cavaliers at the plate with three hits and six RBIs while Connor Hayes had four hits and three RBIs. Kade Strickland and Barnes each added three RBIs; Matt Layton had three hits and two RBIs and Felder had a hit and two RBIs.

Calhoun Academy (14-5) improves to 9-1 in region play and will travel to face John Paul II Thursday.

SOCCER

Calhoun County 0, Timberland 0 (CC wins 4-3 on PKs)

Calhoun County and Timberland finished regulation tied 0-0 and were forced to go to penalty kicks Monday.

The Saints defeated Timberland 4-3 in PKs to earn the win. Calhoun County’s Hugo Rivera, Kaden Endsley, Thayne Mian and Caden Chavis each made a penalty kick during the shootout. Andre Staley made 22 saves in the win.

The two teams will meet Thursday at Calhoun County High School beginning at 6:30.

