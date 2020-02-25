T&D REGION SPORTS: OP girls, Bethune-Bowman boys fall, DA girls advance

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL
Northwood Academy 60
Orangeburg Prep 34
SUMTER – The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians saw their season came to a close in Tuesday's 60-34 loss to Northwood Academy in quarterfinal play of the SCISA Class 3A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.
Freshman Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while senior Cierra Banks chipped in 6 points, and Reagan Merritt added 6 points.
OP finished the season with a 20-8 record.
Dorchester Academy 43
Laurens Academy 35
COLUMBIA – Dorchester Academy took a 43-35 win against Laurens Academy in SCISA Class A state quarterfinal action at Heathwood Hall in Columbia on Tuesday.
The Lady Raiders were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 18 points and Vivian Weathers with 12 points.
DA will play a state semifinal game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall in Sumter against Cathedral Academy. Cathedral eliminated Wardlaw Academy from contention with a 48-27 win on Tuesday night at Wilson Hall.
VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL
Charleston Charter 54
Bethune-Bowman 40
CHARLESTON – The Bethune-Bowman Mohawks saw their postseason run end on Tuesday at Burke High School in a 54-40 loss to Charleston Math & Science Charter in a SCHSL Class A lower state semifinal game.
The Riptide opened the game with an 18-2 run and the Mohawks tried to play catch up the rest of the contest.
THURSDAY'S SCISA BASKETBALL
STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE
- Dorchester Academy girls vs. Cathedral Academy at Wilson Hall in Sumter in state semifinal at 6 p.m.
- Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Conway Christian in state semifinal at Wilson Hall gym A at 7:30 p.m.
- Clarendon Hall vs. Richard Winn Academy in state semifinal at Wilson Hall gym B at 7:30 p.m.