T&D REGION SPORTS: OP girls, Bethune-Bowman boys fall, DA girls advance
0 comments
editor's pick top story

T&D REGION SPORTS: OP girls, Bethune-Bowman boys fall, DA girls advance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwood Academy 60

Orangeburg Prep 34

SUMTER – The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians saw their season came to a close in Tuesday's 60-34 loss to Northwood Academy in quarterfinal play of the SCISA Class 3A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Freshman Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while senior Cierra Banks chipped in 6 points, and Reagan Merritt added 6 points.

OP finished the season with a 20-8 record.

CAROLINA BASEBALL: Heinrich finds swing for USC 6-5 win

Dorchester Academy 43

Laurens Academy 35

COLUMBIA – Dorchester Academy took a 43-35 win against Laurens Academy in SCISA Class A state quarterfinal action at Heathwood Hall in Columbia on Tuesday.

The Lady Raiders were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 18 points and Vivian Weathers with 12 points.

DA will play a state semifinal game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall in Sumter against Cathedral Academy. Cathedral eliminated Wardlaw Academy from contention with a 48-27 win on Tuesday night at Wilson Hall.

Braves boast deep bullpen

VARSITY BOYS BASKETBALL

Charleston Charter 54

Bethune-Bowman 40

CHARLESTON – The Bethune-Bowman Mohawks saw their postseason run end on Tuesday at Burke High School in a 54-40 loss to Charleston Math & Science Charter in a SCHSL Class A lower state semifinal game.

The Riptide opened the game with an 18-2 run and the Mohawks tried to play catch up the rest of the contest.

CAROLINA BASKETBALL: Martin wants defensive improvement

THURSDAY'S SCISA BASKETBALL

STATE TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

  • Dorchester Academy girls vs. Cathedral Academy at Wilson Hall in Sumter in state semifinal at 6 p.m.
  • Andrew Jackson Academy vs. Conway Christian in state semifinal at Wilson Hall gym A at 7:30 p.m.
  • Clarendon Hall vs. Richard Winn Academy in state semifinal at Wilson Hall gym B at 7:30 p.m.
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News