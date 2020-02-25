T&D REGION SPORTS: OP girls, Bethune-Bowman boys fall, DA girls advance

VARSITY GIRLS BASKETBALL

Northwood Academy 60

Orangeburg Prep 34

SUMTER – The Orangeburg Prep Lady Indians saw their season came to a close in Tuesday's 60-34 loss to Northwood Academy in quarterfinal play of the SCISA Class 3A state tournament at the Sumter Civic Center.

Freshman Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 14 points, while senior Cierra Banks chipped in 6 points, and Reagan Merritt added 6 points.

OP finished the season with a 20-8 record.

Dorchester Academy 43

Laurens Academy 35

COLUMBIA – Dorchester Academy took a 43-35 win against Laurens Academy in SCISA Class A state quarterfinal action at Heathwood Hall in Columbia on Tuesday.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Lady Raiders were led by Lydia Hofstetter with 18 points and Vivian Weathers with 12 points.

DA will play a state semifinal game on Thursday at 6 p.m. at Wilson Hall in Sumter against Cathedral Academy. Cathedral eliminated Wardlaw Academy from contention with a 48-27 win on Tuesday night at Wilson Hall.