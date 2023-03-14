B-TEAM BASEBALL

Holly Hill Academy 14, Dorchester Academy 0

Holly Hill Academy's Parker Kizer pitched a complete game without giving up a hit as the Raiders defeated Dorchester Academy 14-0 Tuesday.

Tyler Green and Chance Crummitt each had a double to lead Holly Hill Academy at the plate.

Local players take part in All-Star games

A number of local high school basketball players were invited to take part in postseason all-star games around the state.

A trio of Denmark-Olar girls players took part in the Lowcountry Girls All-Star Game held at Porter Gaud High School. Dy'neka Roberts led the Lady Vikings with eight points while Aijalon Wroten and Aveion Walker each had four points.

Roberts is set to take part in the North-South All-Star Game to be played Saturday, March 18 at Brookland-Cayce High School.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson senior Brykel Washington took part in the Lowcountry Boys All-Star game. Washington scored 24 points, grabbed five rebounds and added three assists while being named Most Valuable Player of the event.

He connected on six-of-nine three point attempts, setting a new record at the event.

At White Knoll High School, Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Maurion Gordon to part in the SC Hoops Showcase. Gordon appeared in the Junior Showcase game where he scored 14 points, and helped his team to a win.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Horaces Jacques has been invited to play for the South Carolina boys team in the Carolinas Classic scheduled for Saturday, March 25 in North Carolina. The event features the top players from North and South Carolina.