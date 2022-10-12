T&D REGION SPORTS: Lisle to speak at TD Club

Lisle to speak at TD Club

University of South Carolina’s Lisle to speak at Touchdown Club

The Orangeburg Touchdown Club is scheduled to meet Thursday, Oct. 13 at the Orangeburg Library and Conference Center.

This week’s speaker will be University of South Carolina Associate AD of Video Operations Joe Lisle. SC State head football coach Buddy Pough will give a preview of this week’s Homecoming matchup against Virginia University Lynchburg and the club will recognize its Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week sponsored by The Works Physical Therapy.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at Noon. Non-members can purchase tickets at the door for $20.

Claflin’s Davis named top freshman

Claflin volleyball player Siri Davis was named the CIAA Food Lion Rookie of the Week after helping the Lady Panthers to a 3-2 record including a pair of conference wins.

For the week, she totaled 60 assists, including recording a career-high 16 assists at Saint Augustine’s. She added 10 digs in that match to record her first career double-double and she added five service aces in the match as well. For the week, she totaled six service aces along with 28 digs.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Branchville 2

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s varsity volleyball team defeated Branchville 3-2 (19-25, 25-14, 21-25, 25-21, 16-14).

Brianna Wiles led Branchville with 17 kills, one ace, 16 digs and 12 receptions. Mary Grace Vallentine had 16 kills, four aces; Emily Heape had 38 digs, 23 receptions; Riley Shuler had a season-high 44 assists; Cadence McAlhaney had 12 digs; Kira Infinger had six kills; Kaiya Grigg had one ace and two kills.

Branchville (23-2) will celebrate Senior Night against Dorchester Academy Oct. 17.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 2, Branchville 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson’s junior varsity volleyball team (8-4) defeated Branchville 2-0 (25-12, 25-12).

The JV Bruinettes were led by Arielle King’s seven points and seven assists. Maddison Johnson had seven points; Nylah Holmes had four points; Destinee Scott had four points; Yikeilah Ryan had four assists and a kill; Erin Glover had six assists.