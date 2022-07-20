 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
T&D REGION SPORTS

T&D REGION SPORTS: Lake Marion Darlings finish as state runner-up

  • 0
Lake Marion Darlings state runner-up

The Lake Marion Darlings, with players from Elloree, Providence, Branchville and St. Matthews, are pictured with their state championship runner-up trophy and medals. Front row, from left, Maggie Lynch, Lillie Lynch, Riley Rickenbaker, Brantley Fulmer, Olivia Childress and Kylie Cuttino; second row, Araie Martin, Kinlyn Griffith, Peyton Chiacchira, Brynsley Sweatman, Hansen Ball and Bess Breland; back row, coaches Ashley Lynch, Joe Chiachira, Michael Preacher and Brent Rogers. 

 DonnyKnightPhotography.smugmug.com

The Lake Marion Darlings (8U) took part in the state tournament in Lancaster last week. Lake Marion was one of 11 teams at the tournament and ended finishing as runner-up in the state.

Lake Marion Majors drop W.S. opener

The Lake Marion Major All-Stars (15U) dropped their World Series opener 6-4 to Union, LA Wednesday. 

Lake Marion, who won the state tournament last week, are currently in pool play and were scheduled to face Southlake, FL later Wednesday night. The game was unfinished by press time.

Lake Marion will play its final pool game at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, against Thunder, AL. You can watch a livestream of the game online at Sterlington Sports Complex Facebook Page.

Fredrick named All-Star coach

Calhoun County head basketball coach Zam Fredrick has been named an assistant coach for the 2023 North-South All-Star game.

People are also reading…

Fredrick recently won his 10th state championship as leader of the Saints. He will be joined by Gray Collegiate head coach Dion Bethea and Layne Fowler of Byrnes High School.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Open Champion Cameron Smith refuses to rule LIV golf series switch

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News