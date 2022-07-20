T&D REGION SPORTS: Lake Marion Darlings finish as state runner-up

The Lake Marion Darlings (8U) took part in the state tournament in Lancaster last week. Lake Marion was one of 11 teams at the tournament and ended finishing as runner-up in the state.

Lake Marion Majors drop W.S. opener

The Lake Marion Major All-Stars (15U) dropped their World Series opener 6-4 to Union, LA Wednesday.

Lake Marion, who won the state tournament last week, are currently in pool play and were scheduled to face Southlake, FL later Wednesday night. The game was unfinished by press time.

Lake Marion will play its final pool game at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 21, against Thunder, AL. You can watch a livestream of the game online at Sterlington Sports Complex Facebook Page.

Fredrick named All-Star coach

Calhoun County head basketball coach Zam Fredrick has been named an assistant coach for the 2023 North-South All-Star game.

Fredrick recently won his 10th state championship as leader of the Saints. He will be joined by Gray Collegiate head coach Dion Bethea and Layne Fowler of Byrnes High School.