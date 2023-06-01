Hamilton promoted by SCAHOF

The South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame announced Jeff May as its new president Wednesday. May started as a student-athlete at Lander who would eventually coach before taking over as the school’s second director of athletics.

With the move, the SCAHOF also announced Bill Hamilton would serve as the first vice president of the organization. Hamilton graduated from South Carolina State, retired in 2013 after 40 years as the only full-time sports information director in SCSU history, beginning his career in July, 1973. He remains active with SCSU athletics and in 2009, was enshrined in the CoSIDA Hall of Fame.

AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Manning-Santee 7, Orangeburg 4 (nine innings)

Orangeburg Post 4 fell to 0-2 on the season after 7-4 loss to Manning-Santee Wednesday night at Mirmow Field.

Orangeburg grabbed an early 3-0 lead in the second inning, but Post 68 rallied for a run in the third and two runs in the fifth to send the game to extra innings. Manning-Santee would score four runs in the ninth and close down an Orangeburg rally to win 7-4.

Forrest Sutcliffe had two hits and an RBI to lead Orangeburg while Robert Craig had a hit and an RBI. Tadd Jameson, Colin Wolfe, T Riley and Charlie McCutchen added hits.

Sutcliffe threw seven innings, striking out seven batters. He allowed three runs, but none were earned. Tadd Jameson threw the final two innings giving up four hits and four runs.

Orangeburg Post 4 committed four errors in the game.

Branchville baseball ends season ranked

The South Carolina Baseball Coaches Association released its final Top 10 polls for the 2023 season and Branchville finished No. 6 in Class A.

The Yellow Jackets finished the season 12-4 and captured the Region VII-A championship. They would win a district championship and finish as one of the final four teams in the Lower State playoffs.