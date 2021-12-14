T&D Region Sports: Denmark-Olar routs Williston-Elko

Lumpkin named MEAC Rookie of the Week

South Carolina state freshman guard Mekayla Lumpkin was named the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference Women’s Rookie of the Week.

Lumpkin finished with a season-high 15 points against Western Carolina and added two steals in a 61-52 loss to the Lady Catamounts.

South Carolina State will travel to face Wake Forest Wednesday before going to Starkville, MS for a tournament at Mississippi State University this weekend.

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Denmark-Olar (G) 59, Williston-Elko 12

Denmark-Olar improved to 6-2 (3-0 in region play) with a 59-12 victory over Williston-Elko Tuesday.

Dyneka Roberts led the Lady Vikings with 16 points. Aijalon Wroten had 11 points, Aveion Walker had 10 points, Ry'Naisha Barnes had six points, Mikiya Stukes had five points, Takenya James had three points. Janarus Spellman Chardasia Jackson Teonna Rice and Tanijay Holman each had two poinits.

Denmark-Olar will face Swansea at home Thursday.

North (G) 67, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30

North improved to 2-1 in region play with a 67-30 win over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles were led by Keyosha Hammond's 27 points. She also added five assists, three rebounds and two steals. Zoe Hawkins recorded a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds along with three assists and two blocks. Calveonna Charley had six points and two assists, Angiona Hook had six points five rebounds, Alayshia Mack had five points and four rebounds, Carlee Chavis had three points and Tracy Garrick had two points, six rebounds and a block.

North will be back in action Jan. 4 on the road at Calhoun County.

Bethune-Bowman (G) 43, Bridges Preparatory 21

Bethune-Bowman improved to 2-3 on the season with a 43-21 win over Bridges Prep Tuesday night.

The Lady Mohawks were led by Neysa Patrick's 14 points, seven steals and seven assists. Rakayah Thomas had 14 points in the win.

Bethune-Bowman will travel to face Hemmingway Friday at 6:30 p.m.

Estill (G) 58, Branchville 9

MaryGrace Valentine, Gracen Harris, Keelie Summers and Riley Shuler each had two points as Branchville fell to Estill 58-9 Tuesday.

Valentine added nine rebounds while Margo Riser added one point.

North 66, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 59

The Eagles rallied from down 20 at the half to defeat Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 66-59 Tuesday night.

North's Qaveon Calloway recorded a double-double with 18 points and 17 rebounds. Stetson Stack had 15 points and Thomas Hammond had 13 points for the Eagles.

North (1-3) will be back in action Jan. 4 against Calhoun County.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 60, Woodland 46

Jordan Simpson recorded a double-double Monday night with 21 points and 18 rebounds to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson to a 60-46 win over Woodland.

Simpson added five assists and four steals in the victory. Horaces Jacques had 21 points and Ja’Juan Strong had eight points in the win.

Holly Hill Academy 65, Patrick Henry 54

Holly Hill Academy opened its season with 65-54 win over Patrick Henry Monday night

Jabari Sumpter recorded a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds to lead Holly Hill Academy. Jacbob Rogers had 13 points and six rebounds; Jordan Stokes had 12 points, three assists and three steals; Marion Breland had eight points, five rebounds, four assists and Perrin Breland had seven points and three assists.

Calhoun County (G) 52, Barnwell 45

Calhoun County improved to 2-1 on the year with a 52-45 victory over Barnwell Monday night.

Angela Wright led the Lady Saints with 15 points, five steals and three assists. Shy-an Cokley had 13 points, three steals and six assists while Jessica Palmer had 12 points and two assists.

JUNIOR VARISTY

Cross 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 43

Amorie Miley led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 17 points in Monday’s 52-43 loss to Cross.

Jackson Sheppard and DeAndre Simmons each had six points and Marcus Felder added five points in the loss.

Patrick Henry 42, Holly Hill Academy 28

Holly Hill Academy opened its season with 42-28 loss to Patrick Henry Monday night.

Ashton Soles led Holly Hill with 22 points.

GOLF

Hillcrest to have monthly tournament

Hillcrest Men's Golf Association will have their monthly tournament Sunday, Dec. 19 with a shotgun start at 10 a.m. at Hillcrest Golf Club.

The format is two-person captain's choice where players will play six holes from the red tee, six holes from the white tee and six holes from the blue tee.

Players can sign up at Hillcrest Pro Shop or call 803-533-6030 by 5 p.m. Saturday.

