T&D REGION SPORTS: D-O tops Lake Marion; HKT gets win

LATE WEDNESDAY HOOPS

VARSITY

Denmark-Olar 66, Lake Marion 54

Denmark-Olar’s Zachary Davis had a game-high 22 points along with 10 rebounds, eight assists and three blocks to help lead the Vikings to a 66-54 win over Lake Marion Wednesday.

Brushaurd Young added 21 points and six rebounds for the Vikings while JaQuari Williams scored 14 points and had five rebounds. Chris Sanders and Brandon Johnson each added five rebounds.

Detrick Jenkins led Lake Marion with 19 points while Maurice Brown had 13 points and Jaden Price added 10 points.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 51, Branchville 36

Tra’vion Milhouse led H-K-T with 18 points and added three rebounds to help the Trojans to a 51-36 victory over Branchville Wednesday.

Moses McCall added 10 points and five rebounds in the victory. Jay Jamison had six points while Nai’Shawn Thomas, Mattias McCall and Thomas Edwards each added five points.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (G) 33, Branchville 30

Margo Riser led Branchville with 11 points, but the Lady Yellow Jackets fell to H-K-T 33-30 Wednesday night.

Mary Grace Valentine had six points and 16 rebounds for Branchville. Kellie Summers had five points, Gracen Harris had four points and Kira Infinger added two points. Briana Wiles had two points and 14 rebounds.

Calhoun County (G) 50, Allendale-Fairfax 14

Shy-an Cokely had 19 points, six steals, five rebounds and two assists to lead the Lady Saints to a 50-14 victory over Allendale-Fairfax Wednesday.

Angela Wright added eight points, four assists and three steals while Mar Wilson had seven points, eight rebounds and four steals for Calhoun County.

The Lady Saints (1-0) are back in action Saturday at Orangeburg-Wilkinson.

B-TEAM

Heathwood Hall 60, Orangeburg Prep 36

Orangeburg Prep fell to 1-1 on the season after a 60-36 loss to Heathwood Hall Wednesday night.

The Indians were led by Kyran Glover’s 19 points. Jackson Strickland had eight points and Parker Gray added five points.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0