T&D REGION SPORTS: Claflin to hold golf tournament

Claflin to host golf tournament

Claflin will hold its PAWSUp golf tournament and reception beginning Thursday, July 7. Tickets for the reception and silent auction are $25 and will feature former NFL players Hugh Douglas, Nate Newton, Dwayne Harper, Na’Shan Goddard and Tony Thomas.

The golf tournament will be held Friday, July 8 at the Lake Marion Golf Club. Registration for the tournament is from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. and begin with a shotgun start. To play as an individual costs $125 or $500 for a four-person team.

To register for the tournament or purchase tickets to the reception visit alumni.claflin.edu/paws-up-golf-classic or contact Priscilla Cramer at 803-535-5504 or at pcramer@claflin.edu.

Claflin baseball players earn academic honors

The Peach Belt Conference Presidential Honor Roll recognized 18 members of the Claflin baseball team. The honor roll is made up of Gold Scholars (3.75 – 4.0 GPA), Silver Scholars (3.5 – 3.74 GPA), Bronze Scholars (3.25 – 3.49 GPA) and Presidential Scholars (3.0 – 3.24 GPA).

Corey Brown, Trevonte Green, Jaden Hardin, Kyle Hawkins, Rufus Hurdle, Jr., Quinten Kinard, Eric Sledge and Malcolm Brown were named Presidential Scholars.

DeShawnte Carraway, MacKenzie Gay and Charles Jackson were named Bronze Scholars.

Michael Coit, Justin Josey, Jaylen Patterson, Dallas Young, Kobe Miller and Makai Holloway were named Silver Scholars.

Enrique Morales was named a Gold Scholar.

