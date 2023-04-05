VARSITY GOLF

Cavs win region championship

Calhoun Academy defeated Dorchester Academy, St. John's Christian and Clarendon Hall Tuesday to claim the Region I-AA championship.

Turner Fleming earned region medalist honors and named Player of the Year after finishing with a 38 Tuesday. Hollison Smith shot as 41 and Will Andrews carded a 42 to join Fleming on the All-Region team. Tallon Hood finished with a 48, Jude Walker shot 49 and Pierce Hall shot 50.

Calhoun Academy will take part in the SCISA Golf State Championship in Myrtle Beach Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25.

OPS defeats Laurence Manning

Orangeburg Prep picked up a non-region win over Laurence Manning in a match Tuesday.

Harris Holstein shot a 33 (-3) to lead the Indians. Walt Mims and Jody Gillam each shot a 40 while James Williams shot a 41.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to the Calhoun Golf Complex Thursday to face Calhoun Academy and Airport High School.

VARSITY BASEBALL

Branchville 5, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3

Jonathan Looper (3-1) threw six innings allowing four hits and struck ot nine batters to help Branchville defeat Bamberg-Ehrhardt 5-3 Tuesday.

Ben Wimberly earned the save after throwing the final inning.

Mason Connor had two hits, two stolen bases, an RBI and scored a run to lead the Yellow Jackets. Chandler Looper had two hits and scored a run; Jonathan Delk had a hit; Philijuan Saldano had a hit, stolen base and scored a run; Jonathan Looper had a hit and scored two runs and Seth Shaw had a hit and an RBI..

Branchville improves to 11-1 on the season and are 6-0 in conference play.