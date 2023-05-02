SCISA PLAYOFF BASEBALL

Jefferson Davis Academy 4, Newberry Academy 1

Paxton Wall had three hits drove in two runs to help lead Jefferson Davis Academy to a 4-1 win over Newberry Academy Tuesday.

With the win, JDA takes the best-of-three series 2-0, and will face the winner of Holly Hill Academy and Wardlaw Academy in the Class A state semifinals.

Kaleb Lee added two hits for the Raiders while Payton Payne added a hit and an RBI. Colson Loadholt picked up the victory throwing 6.2 innings allowing two hits and striking out 10 batters.

The semifinal series will begin Monday, May 8 at Jefferson Davis Academy.

Calhoun Academy 12, Colleton Prep 0

William Felder had two hits and four RBIs to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 12-0 victory over Colleton Prep in the second game of a three-game series.

With the win, the Cavs evened the series and will face Colleton Prep Thursday at a neutral site. The winner of the series will advance to face the winner of Lee Academy and Clarendon Hall in the Class 2A semifinals.

Andrew Tucker earned the victory throwing five innings and striking out seven batters. Connor Hayes and Landon Barnes each added two hits for the Cavaliers while Davis Holeman drove in two runs.

Dorchester Academy 12, Kings Academy 1

Dorchester Academy clinched the best-of-three series with a 12-1 win over Kings Academy Tuesday night. With the win, the Raiders advance to the Class 2A semifinals where they will face Patrick Henry in a best-of-three series that begins Monday, May 8.

Orangeburg Prep 7, Florence Christian 3

Orangeburg Prep won its playoff opener 7-3 over Florence Christian in Orangeburg Tuesday night. The Indians rallied from an early 3-0 deficit with a four-run second inning.

Forrest Sutcliffe earned the win after giving up five hits and striking out 12 batters. Kyle Cooper had two hits to lead the Indians at the plate. Charlie McCutchen, T Riley, Preston Wells and Sutcliffe each added hits.

The Indians will travel to face Williamsburg Academy in a winner’s bracket game Friday.

SCHSL PLAYOFF BASEBALL

Class A

Branchville 5, Hannah-Pamplico 4

Harrison Wimberly drove in three runs including the game-winner Tuesday night to help lead Branchville to a 5-4 walk-off win over Hannah-Pamplico.

Ben Wimberly threw five innings, striking out four batters. Jonathan Looper tossed the final two innings getting two strikeouts.

The Yellow Jackets move to the winner’s bracket game in District VII where they will play host to Johnsonville. The Flashes defeated Military Magnet 15-0 Tuesday.

Latta 11, Bethune-Bowman 1

Latta scored eight runs in the first inning to take down Bethune-Bowman 11-1 in the District VIII playoff opener Tuesday night.

The Mohawks will play in an elimination game Thursday against St. John’s or Hemingway.

Southside Christian 6, Calhoun County 1

Calhoun County dropped its District II opener to Southside Christian 6-1 Tuesday night. The Saints will play an elimination game Thursday against either Dixie or C.A. Johnson.

Green Sea Floyds 7, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 5 (nine innings)

Bamberg-Ehrhardt dropped its playoff opener to Green Sea Floyds Tuesday 7-5 in extra innings. The Red Raiders will play either East Clarendon or Palmetto Scholars Academy in an elimination game Thursday.

Class 3A

Hanahan 15, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson fell in its playoff opener 15-0 at Hanahan Tuesday night. The Bruins will face either Aynor or Marlboro County in an elimination game Thursday.

VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 14, John Paul II 1

Peyton Schurlknight threw a no hitter, striking out five batters in six innings to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 14-1 win over John Paul II Tuesday.

Prestan Schurlknight had four of the Lady Indians 16 hits and scored three runs in the victory. Payton Schurlknight had three hits and three RBIs; Katherine Lambrecht had two hits; Jane Walker Yonce had two hits; Lauren Ballew had two hits; Hannah Lambrecht had a hit; Layla Garrick had a hit and JuliAnn Griffith had a hit.

Orangeburg Prep will travel to face Williamsburg Academy Friday.

JUNIOR VARSITY SOFTBALL

Orangeburg Prep 4, John Paul II 4

Natalie Hall threw five innings, striking out five batters as Orangeburg Prep’s game with John Paul II ended in a 4-4 tie.

Calee Hartzog had a triple and two RBIs to lead the Lady Indians. Payton Bordenkecher had a hit and a scored two runs; Brooke Fogle scored a run.

Orangeburg Prep travels to face Williamsburg Academy Friday.

Holly Hill Academy 15-18, Faith Christian 3-2

Holly Hill Academy swept a doubleheader from Faith Christian to finish the season with a record of 6-9. The Lady Raiders took the first game 15-3 and won the second game 18-2.

In game one, Milly Hate Prescott earned the victory while striking out five batters. Sophia Whitaker led the Lady Raiders with a home run and three RBIs. Bethany Martin had two triples and two RBIs; Caitlyn Crisp had two hits; Essie Wolpert had two hits; Kloie Mizell had a hit and Prescott stole two bases.

In the second game, Martin earned the victory while striking out seven batters. Payton Rudd had two hits and two RBIs to lead the HHA offense. Kaylee Cuttino had a hit and two RBIs; Crisp had a single; Elli Harmon had a single and Prescott stole two bases.