T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun game moved to Thursday; O-W and Branchville get volleyball wins

  • Updated
VARSITY FOOTBALL

Calhoun County game moved to Thursday

Calhoun County’s region matchup against Wagener-Salley has been moved to Thursday night. The Saints and War Eagles will face off in Wagener with the region championship on the line. Calhoun County lost its first region game last week, 36-35 against Ridge Spring-Monetta. Wagener-Salley is currently undefeated in the region after defeating Denmark-Olar last week. The game is scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 3, Aynor 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson volleyball advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs after defeating Aynor 3-0 (25-22, 25-21, 25-19) Monday.

The Bruinettes were led by Imani Mitchell who had seven kills and five block kills. Ki’ra Wright had seven service points, 13 kills, 20 digs and five assists; Trinity Winningham had four service points, 10 kills and 14 digs; Jasmine Anderson had seven kills, four block kills; Alyx Foster had 11 service points, four service aces and 16 digs; Darian Dawson had 29 digs, four service points; Larkyn Jones had 16 assists, seven service points; Lauren Whetstone had 14 assists and 13 digs.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will travel to face Philip Simmons Wednesday.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 3, Johnsonville 1

Bamberg-Ehrhardt volleyball advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs with a 3-1 (25-16, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23) Monday.

The Lady Raiders will be back in action Thursday at home against Lake View.

T&D REGION SPORTS: Orangeburg Prep eliminated from SCISA tournament

Branchville 3, East Clarendon 0

Branchville volleyball advanced to the third round of the Class A playoffs with a 3-0 (25-13, 25-14, 25-17) Tuesday.

Branchville is back at home Thursday at 6 p.m.

IN PHOTOS: Branchville advances to third round of the state playoffs
