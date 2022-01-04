T&D REGION SPORTS: Calhoun Academy remains unbeaten

PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Calhoun Academy 64, Northside Christian 44

Calhoun Academy remained unbeaten after defeating Northside Christian 64-44 Tuesday night.

The Cavaliers were led by William Felder's 21 points. Turner Fleming had 10 points while Matt Layton, Jude Walker and Will Andrews all added nine points.

Calhoun Academy (11-0, 1-0) will face Lee Academy at home Friday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 51, Thomas Sumter 26

Orangeburg Prep opened region play with a 51-26 win over Thomas Sumter Academy Tuesday.

Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 13 points while Campbell Delaney and Emma Fogle each had eight points.

Orangeburg Prep (9-1, 1-0) will be back in action Wednesday at home against Dorchester Academy.

Denmark-Olar (G) 67, Ridge Spring-Monetta 10

Mikiya Stukes scored a career high 20 points to help lead Denmark-Olar to a 67-10 victory over Ridge Spring-Monetta Tuesday.

Aijalon Wroten added 12 points, Dyneka Roberts had 10 points and Aveion Walker had nine points for the Lady Vikings.

Denmark-Olar (11-2, 4-0) will face Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at home Jan. 11.

Allendale-Fairfax (G) 28, Bethune-Bowman 24

Neysa Patrick led Bethune-Bowman with 11 points, but the Lady Mohawks were unable to get past Allendale-Fairfax Tuesday.

Bethune-Bowman (2-7, 1-1) will be back in action Friday at home against Royal Oaks.

Orangeburg Prep 63, Thomas Sumter 50

Mikey Templeton scored his 1,000th career point as Orangeburg Prep defeated Thomas Sumter 63-50 Tuesday.

Templeton recorded a double-double with 24 points and 12 rebounds along with three assists and two blocks. Christian Rutland added 19 points while Prusher Bair had seven points. Austin Hall and Jay Plummer each added five points.

McCullough Mims had 12 rebounds, six assists and three points in the victory.

Orangeburg Prep will be in action Wednesday at home against Dorchester Academy

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (G) 59, Woodland 36

Shardasia Zeigler led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 14 points as the Bruinettes defeated Woodland 59-36 Tuesday.

Deondra Darby had 11 points in the victory.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson will be at home Friday against Keenan.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 65, Woodland 35

The Bruins improved to 13-2 on the season with a non-region win over Woodland 65-35 Tuesday night.

Jordan Simpson led the Bruins with 25 points while Horace Jacques added eight points.

The Bruins are back in action Friday at home against Keenan.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 61, Woodland 20

DeAndre Simmons had 18 points to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV to a 61-20 victory over Woodland Tuesday.

LaDontis Franklin added 12 points for the Bruins while Kizer Glover had nine points and Jackson Sheppard had eight points.

Orangeburg Prep 53, Thomas Sumter 27

T Riley recorded a double-double with 14 points and 12 rebounds to help lead Orangeburg Prep to a 53-27 victory over Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

Jody Gillam had nine points, three rebounds, three assists and a block for the Indians. Brayden Gramling had eight points, Kush Patel had six points, three rebounds and two assists; Walt Mims had five points and five assists along with two steals; JC Strickland had four points; Avery Ravenell, Hart Wiles and Morrison Burroughs each had two points and Eli Panteleon had one points.

The JV Indians are 3-1 on the season and 1-0 in region play. They will face Dorchester Academy Wednesday.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 35, Thomas Sumter 15

Hannah Lambrecht and Kate Holstein each had eight points to help lead the JV Lady Indians to a 35-15 win over Thomas Sumter Tuesday.

Graysen Garrick had five points while Annabelle Hunter and Izzy Exum each had four points.

The Lady Indians (2-2, 1-0) are back in action Wednesday at home against Dorchester Academy.

Northside Christian 29, Calhoun Academy 19

Calhoun Academy JV boys suffered their first defeat of the season Tuesday, falling to Northside Christian 29-19.

The Cavaliers were led by Hunter Thornburg's six points. Turner Houck and Colt Layton each added four points.

Calhoun Academy will travel to face Orangeburg Prep Jan. 11

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0