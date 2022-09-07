T&D REGION SPORTS: Benedict's Berry to speak at TD Club

Benedict's Berry to speak at TD Club

The Orangeburg Touchdown will meet Thursday with special guest speaker Benedict head football coach Chennis Berry.

SC State head coach Buddy Pough will give a preview of the Bulldogs matchup with Bethune-Cookman and the club will honor the Touchdown Club Players of the Week sponsored by The Works. This week’s top players are Calhoun County’s Ahmir Smith and Lake Marion’s Damarcus Gavin.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with the program beginning at Noon. Non-members can purchase tickets at the door for $20.

VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Branchville 2-2, Bethune-Bowman 0-0

Branchville improved to 6-0 in region play with a two game sweep of Bethune-Bowman. The Yellow Jackets won 2-0 (25-15, 25-15) and 2-0 (25-11, 25-18).

Mary Grace Vallentine led Branchville with 11 kills and five aces. Cadance McAlhany had 10 aces and Carlee Ott had five kills.

Branchville is at home Thursday against Royal Live Oak.

Orangeburg Prep 3, Holly Hill Academy 1

Orangeburg Prep defeated Holly Hill Academy 3-1 (21-25, 25-18, 25-14, 25-18) Tuesday.

Joni Holstad led the Lady Indians with 13 service points, four kills and 19 digs. Izzy Exum had nine service points, six kills, five digs and one block; Jane Walker Yonce had seven service points, one ace, five kills, six blocks and seven digs; Annabelle Hunter had seven service points, one ace, 12 assists and eight digs; Katherine Lambrecht had 18 digs; Layla Garrick had six digs and JuliAnn Griffith had six digs.

Holly Hill Academy was led by Laura Grace Atkinson who had eight kills and three aces. Karsyn Smoak had 14 assists and eight kills; Chloe Wren had two blocks and five kills; Kaley Bell had five aces, five assists, four kills and one block and Julianna Grooms had four kills and one ace.

JUNIOR VARSITY VOLLEYBALL

Brookland-Cayce 2, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 1

Orangeburg-Wilkinson JV volleyball fell 2-1 (25-21, 14-25, 9-15) against Brookland-Cayce Tuesday.

Erin Glover led the JV Bruinettes with five points, six assists and three blocks. Yiekelah Ryan had five points; Arielle King had five assists; Rhianna Coleman had four assists and two blocks; Maddison Johnson had three points and Nylah Holmes had three points.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (1-1) will be at home Thursday against Dreher.

Orangeburg Prep 2, Holly Hill Academy 0

Orangeburg Prep defeated Holly Hill Academy 2-0 (25-2, 25-17) Tuesday.

Prestan Schurlknight led Orangeburg Prep with 12 service points, five aces, one kill and seven digs. Jayme Culler had 10 service points, two aces, one assist and three digs.

O-W implements new procedure for athletic events

Orangeburg-Wilkinson released a new set of procedures for all future athletic events at the school.

As of now, no elementary or middle school student under the age of 14 will be allowed to enter stadium without a parent or guardian over the age of 21.

All fans must sit in the stands, no one will be allowed to walk or stand during the game except for going to the restroom or concession stand.

Parents and guardians must remain with child, if a parent leaves early, children must leave with them.