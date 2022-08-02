T&D REGION SPORTS: Bamberg All-Stars eliminated

The Bamberg All-Star team fell to Florida 7-5 Tuesday and were eliminated from the Dixie Youth O’Zone Division II tournament.
The team, representing South Carolina, earned a third place finish at this year’s event.
