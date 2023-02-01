 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
T&D REGION HIGH SCHOOL SIGNINGS

O-W's Sprinkle signs with NC Central

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Ja'Quan Sprinkle signed to play football at North Carolina Central University Wednesday. Sprinkle is joined by his mother Sophia Dixon, Margaret Austin and John Wolfe.
O-W's Perry signs with Limestone

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jordan Perry signed to play football at Limestone University Wednesday. Perry is joined by his mother April Perry.
O-W's Nash-Perkins signs with Johnson C. Smith

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Don-Tariq Nash-Perkins signed to play football at Johnson C. Smith Wednesday. He is joined by brother Dondre Nash-Perkins and mother Donna Nash-Perkins.
Denmark-Olar's Williams signs with Newberry

Denmark-Olar's JaQuari Williams signed to play football at Newberry Wednesday. Williams is joined by mother Charnda Williams and father Terry Williams along with siblings Quan Sanders, Jeneka Williams, Hasan Williams and Kenyon Williams.
Denmark-Olar's Washington signs with Carson-Newman

Denmark-Olar's Keithan Washington (center) is joined by friends and family as he signed to play football at Carson-Newman Wednesday.
