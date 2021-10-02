 Skip to main content
T&D REGION HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS gets first win in OT thriller; D-O, CC roll
editor's pick alert top story

T&D REGION HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS gets first win in OT thriller; D-O, CC roll

Orangeburg Prep celebrated Homecoming Friday with a 28-20 overtime victory over Greenwood Christian.

Greenwood tied the game with 0:22 seconds left and had an opportunity to kick the game-winning extra point, but it was no good.

In overtime, McCullough Mims rushed for a five-yard touchdown, his third of the contest. The Indians converted the two-point conversion to take a 28-20 lead.

Greenwood was intercepted by Mickey Templeton to end its overtime period and the game.

Mims finished the game with 81 yards rushing and three scores and completed 4-of-12 passes for 60 yards and a score. 

+30 IN PHOTOS: OPS gets first win

Abraham Santos had 20 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jay Plummer and Austin Hall each had 30 yards receiving.

On defense, Seth Robinson led OPS with 13 tackles and a sack. Plummer and  Hall each added 10 tackles while Andrew Hunter and Hart Wiles each had six tackles. Hunter also had an interception.

The Indians will be back in action Friday at home against Hilton Head Prep.

Denmark-Olar 66, H-K-T/North 14

The Vikings continued to roll up the points with a 66-14 victory over H-K-T/North Friday night.

Denmark-Olar (3-2, 2-1) was led by quarterback Keithan Washington who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three more. T.J. Williams rushed for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt back for a score.

Jaquari Williams, Brushaurd Young and Tykeem Ross each had touchdown catches while Jacques Donaldson rushed for a score.

Calhoun County 30, Blackville-Hilda 14

Calhoun County evened its region record (2-4, 1-1) with a 30-14 victory over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.

Russell Brunson rushed for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown Justen Brunson to lead the Saints. 

Marquez Davenport rushed for a touchdown and Ahmir Smith returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Calhoun County victory.

The Saints will be back in region action next week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23

The Cavs improve to 5-0 with 27-23 Homecoming victory over Dorchester Academy Friday night

Matt Layton had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also passed for 170 yards. Mac Felder led the Cavs with four catches for 82 yards and Kade Strickland added three catches for 75 yards.

Layton led Calhoun with 12 tackles on defense while Cale Quattlebaum had seven tackles and an interception. Cade Carson added two interceptions.

CA is at St. John's Christian next Friday.

Branchville 35, Estill 6

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a region win over Estill Friday night.

Ronnie Nester completed 5-of-8 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and a score. Nathan Bauer added a rushing touchdown.

Xy'quarius Nimmons and Kadden Irick each had touchdown catches.

Irick led Branchville with 14 tackles while Connor Carleton had 13 tackles. Hayden McClung added three interceptions and Clancy Welch had two sacks.

Woodland 27, Lake Marion 18

Zay Washington rushed for 103 yards and completed 6-of-10 passes for 56 yards and two touchdown in Lake Marion's region loss to Woodland Friday.

Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's offense was held to just 144 yards Friday night in a region-opening loss at Gilbert. 

Bruins blanked at Gilbert

The Bruins (2-4, 0-1) were led on defense by Maurice Livingston and Ja'Juan Strong who both had interceptions. 

O-W is back home Friday for Homecoming against Swansea

Holly Hill Academy 54, Faith Christian Academy 18

Tyler Wright led the Raiders with 103 yards rushing and a touchdown as Holly Hill Academy defeated Faith Christian Academy 54-18.

Jacob Rogers carried the ball five times for 36 yards and scored four touchdowns. Rogers also threw for 160 yards and a touchdown to Perrin Breeland.

Clay Canaday led the Raiders with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.

Allendale-Fairfax 32, Bethune-Bowman 6

Derrick Simon provided the lone score for the Mohawks when he recovered an Allendale-Fairfax fumble in the endzone.

Simon also completed 13-of-26 passes for 150 yards while Jalen Avinger rushed for 45 yards in Bethune-Bowman's region loss to Allendale-Fairfax.

On defense, Omar Goodwin led the Mohawks with 10 tackles.

Barnwell 46, Edisto 27

Kylei Kennedy had 140 yards receiving and four touchdowns in Edisto's loss to Barnwell Friday night.

Johnathan Clark threw for 104 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards, but threw two interceptions.

Tyler Rickenbaker had seven tackles and a fumble recovery while Javion Smith added eight tackles and Jayvon Tatum added six tackles.

The Cougars travel to Wade Hampton next week.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Lucy Beckham 7 (Thurs.)

Quintin Banks and Gage Boykin each had rushing touchdowns to help lead the Red Raiders to a 24-7 victory over Lucy Beckham High School Thursday in Mt. Pleasant. 

After originally scheduling only junior varsity games, Beckham was given a waiver from the SC High School League to start playing varsity. B-E took the matchup and became the Bengals first-ever varsity opponent.

B-E kicker James McIntosh added a field goal in the victory. The Red Raiders are back in region play next week against Branchville.

Jefferson Davis Academy at Newberry Academy, canceled

STATE SCOREBOARD

A.C. Flora 34, Westwood 14

Abbeville 49, Crescent 0

Airport 30, Midland Valley 28

Andrew Jackson 30, Central 12

Augusta Christian, Ga. 34, Wilson Hall 10

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Lucy G. Beckham 7

Barnwell 48, Edisto 27

Beaufort 38, Hilton Head Island 14

Beaufort Academy 42, Hilton Head Prep 10

Belton-Honea Path 53, Pendleton 27

Ben Lippen 39, Cardinal Newman 13

Blue Ridge 47, Carolina High and Academy 0

Bluffton 55, Colleton County 30

Brookland-Cayce 28, Fox Creek 0

Broome 46, Robbinsville, N.C. 43

Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23

Camden 35, Crestwood 26

Cane Bay 27, Wando 6

Chapman 54, Woodruff 35

Cheraw 31, Buford 15

Chesnee 28, Legion Collegiate 21

Chesterfield 57, North Central 50

Clinton 56, Union County 21

D.W. Daniel 35, Seneca 14

Dillon 47, Lamar 8

Dorman 47, Riverside 14

Dutch Fork 60, White Knoll 7

Florence Christian 36, Pelion 14

Gaffney 34, Boiling Springs 0

Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Goose Creek 53, Berkeley 14

Gray Collegiate Academy 42, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Greenville 42, Greer 28

Hammond 14, Trinity Byrnes School 0

Hannah-Pamplico 38, Lake View 32

Hillcrest 41, Mauldin 24

Hilton Head Christian Academy 48, Pinewood Prep 14

Irmo 44, Richland Northeast 2

Lakewood 22, Manning 16

Laurence Manning Academy 21, Porter-Gaud 17

Lexington 21, River Bluff 20

May River 35, James Island 18

Myrtle Beach 14, West Florence 7

Nation Ford 35, Fort Mill 0

North Myrtle Beach 41, Wilson 7

Northwestern 52, Ridge View 22

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 28, Bishop England 7

Orangeburg Prep 28, Greenwood Christian 20

Palmetto Christian Academy 20, Francis Hugh Wardlaw Academy 0

Patrick Henry Academy 43, Charleston Collegiate 0

Philip Simmons 63, Burke 0

Powdersville 55, Palmetto 20

Richard Winn Academy 52, Laurens Academy 12

Robert E. Lee Academy 26, Dillon Christian 0

Saluda 43, Eau Claire 0

Silver Bluff 40, Wade Hampton (H) 14

South Aiken 21, Aiken 0

South Florence 76, Darlington 0

South Pointe 28, Catawba Ridge 18

Southside Christian 48, McCormick 0

Spartanburg 33, James F. Byrnes 30

Spring Valley 41, Rock Hill 0

St. James 15, Conway 13

St. Joseph 41, Blacksburg 13

Strom Thurmond 26, Swansea 0

Summerville 29, Stratford 7

Sumter 23, Socastee 10

T.L. Hanna 37, Woodmont 14

Thomas Heyward Academy 46, John Paul II 6

Timberland 43, Ridgeland-Hardeeville 0

Travelers Rest 11, Eastside 6

Waccamaw 54, Aynor 34

Wagener-Salley 52, Williston-Elko 28

Walhalla 51, Pickens 34

Westside 58, Easley 20

Whale Branch 31, Cross 14

Whitmire 40, Calhoun Falls 20

Williamsburg Academy 35, Pee Dee Academy 14

Woodland 27, Lake Marion 18

York Comprehensive 19, Indian Land 13

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Heathwood Hall vs. First Baptist, ccd.

Jefferson Davis Academy vs. Newberry Academy, ccd.

