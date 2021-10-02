T&D REGION HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: OPS gets first win in OT thriller; D-O, CC roll

Orangeburg Prep celebrated Homecoming Friday with a 28-20 overtime victory over Greenwood Christian.
Greenwood tied the game with 0:22 seconds left and had an opportunity to kick the game-winning extra point, but it was no good.
In overtime, McCullough Mims rushed for a five-yard touchdown, his third of the contest. The Indians converted the two-point conversion to take a 28-20 lead.
Greenwood was intercepted by Mickey Templeton to end its overtime period and the game.
Mims finished the game with 81 yards rushing and three scores and completed 4-of-12 passes for 60 yards and a score.
Abraham Santos had 20 yards receiving and a touchdown. Jay Plummer and Austin Hall each had 30 yards receiving.
On defense, Seth Robinson led OPS with 13 tackles and a sack. Plummer and Hall each added 10 tackles while Andrew Hunter and Hart Wiles each had six tackles. Hunter also had an interception.
The Indians will be back in action Friday at home against Hilton Head Prep.
Denmark-Olar 66, H-K-T/North 14
The Vikings continued to roll up the points with a 66-14 victory over H-K-T/North Friday night.
Denmark-Olar (3-2, 2-1) was led by quarterback Keithan Washington who rushed for three touchdowns and threw for three more. T.J. Williams rushed for two touchdowns and returned a blocked punt back for a score.
Jaquari Williams, Brushaurd Young and Tykeem Ross each had touchdown catches while Jacques Donaldson rushed for a score.
Calhoun County 30, Blackville-Hilda 14
Calhoun County evened its region record (2-4, 1-1) with a 30-14 victory over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.
Russell Brunson rushed for a touchdown and also threw a touchdown Justen Brunson to lead the Saints.
Marquez Davenport rushed for a touchdown and Ahmir Smith returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the Calhoun County victory.
The Saints will be back in region action next week against Ridge Spring-Monetta.
Calhoun Academy 27, Dorchester Academy 23
The Cavs improve to 5-0 with 27-23 Homecoming victory over Dorchester Academy Friday night
Matt Layton had 111 yards rushing and three touchdowns and also passed for 170 yards. Mac Felder led the Cavs with four catches for 82 yards and Kade Strickland added three catches for 75 yards.
Layton led Calhoun with 12 tackles on defense while Cale Quattlebaum had seven tackles and an interception. Cade Carson added two interceptions.
CA is at St. John's Christian next Friday.
Branchville 35, Estill 6
Philijuan Saldano rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Yellow Jackets to a region win over Estill Friday night.
Ronnie Nester completed 5-of-8 passes for 96 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 65 yards and a score. Nathan Bauer added a rushing touchdown.
Xy'quarius Nimmons and Kadden Irick each had touchdown catches.
Irick led Branchville with 14 tackles while Connor Carleton had 13 tackles. Hayden McClung added three interceptions and Clancy Welch had two sacks.
Woodland 27, Lake Marion 18
Zay Washington rushed for 103 yards and completed 6-of-10 passes for 56 yards and two touchdown in Lake Marion's region loss to Woodland Friday.
Gilbert 41, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0
Orangeburg-Wilkinson's offense was held to just 144 yards Friday night in a region-opening loss at Gilbert.
The Bruins (2-4, 0-1) were led on defense by Maurice Livingston and Ja'Juan Strong who both had interceptions.
O-W is back home Friday for Homecoming against Swansea
Holly Hill Academy 54, Faith Christian Academy 18
Tyler Wright led the Raiders with 103 yards rushing and a touchdown as Holly Hill Academy defeated Faith Christian Academy 54-18.
Jacob Rogers carried the ball five times for 36 yards and scored four touchdowns. Rogers also threw for 160 yards and a touchdown to Perrin Breeland.
Clay Canaday led the Raiders with eight tackles and a fumble recovery.
Allendale-Fairfax 32, Bethune-Bowman 6
Derrick Simon provided the lone score for the Mohawks when he recovered an Allendale-Fairfax fumble in the endzone.
Simon also completed 13-of-26 passes for 150 yards while Jalen Avinger rushed for 45 yards in Bethune-Bowman's region loss to Allendale-Fairfax.
On defense, Omar Goodwin led the Mohawks with 10 tackles.
Barnwell 46, Edisto 27
Kylei Kennedy had 140 yards receiving and four touchdowns in Edisto's loss to Barnwell Friday night.
Johnathan Clark threw for 104 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 111 yards, but threw two interceptions.
Tyler Rickenbaker had seven tackles and a fumble recovery while Javion Smith added eight tackles and Jayvon Tatum added six tackles.
The Cougars travel to Wade Hampton next week.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 24, Lucy Beckham 7 (Thurs.)
Quintin Banks and Gage Boykin each had rushing touchdowns to help lead the Red Raiders to a 24-7 victory over Lucy Beckham High School Thursday in Mt. Pleasant.
After originally scheduling only junior varsity games, Beckham was given a waiver from the SC High School League to start playing varsity. B-E took the matchup and became the Bengals first-ever varsity opponent.
B-E kicker James McIntosh added a field goal in the victory. The Red Raiders are back in region play next week against Branchville.
Jefferson Davis Academy at Newberry Academy, canceled