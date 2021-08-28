T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Edisto, Calhoun Acadey, Branchville get wins

CA had 363 yards total offense, even with a running clock in the second half.

Kade Strickland had 3 rushing touchdowns, scoring from 3 yards, 1 yard, and 16 yards.

Matt Layton scored on an 11-yard run. Strickland caught a 13-yard scoring strike from Layton near the end of the second quarter.

Cameron Crosby kicked 2 PATs and Strickland scored a two-point conversion on a run.

Strickland had 14 carries for 97 yards, with 3 receptions for 47 yards.

Layton had 11 carries for 82 yards and was 6 for 9 passing for 119 yards with the 13-yard TD pass.

Ryan Quattlebaum had two receptions for 46 yards and Connor Hayes had a 26-yard reception.

The defense was led by Hunter Summers with 6 tackles, Adam Lowder with 5 tackles and Mason Polin with 5 tackles.

Preston Taylor had a fumble recovery.

CA plays at Lee Academy on September 10. The game scheduled with Orangeburg Prep on September 3 has been canceled.

Branchville 35

Calhoun Falls Charter 0