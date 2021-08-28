T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Edisto, CA, Branchville get big wins

Edisto 43
H-K-T/North 6
NEESES - Edisto moved to 1-1 this season with Friday's 43-6 non-region win at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler/North.
The Cougars were led by Tyler Rickenbaker with 2 interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, one touchdown on offense, and 111 return yards, to go with 12 tackles on defense.
H-K-T/North fell to 0-1, after their season-opener with Lake Marion was called before completion due to lightning and storms in the area.
Johnathan Clark led Edisto on Friday at quarterback.
H-K-T/North got its lone score on a strip fumble returned for a touchdown.
Defensive end Qumar Felder led Edisto with 7 tackles, including 2 sacks.
The Cougars forced 4 turnovers in the game, with defense leading the way.
Edisto hosts Ridgeland-Hardeeville next Friday in Cordova.
Calhoun Academy 34
Greenwood Christian 7
ST. MATTHEWS - Calhoun Academy opened the 2021 season with a 34-7 home win against Greenwood Christian on Friday.
The Cavaliers were led by the offensive line, which is anchored by Lane Noe, Cameron Crosby, Chase Cooper, Adam Lowder, Hunter Summers, Cale Quattlebaum, and Ryan Quattlebaum.
CA had 363 yards total offense, even with a running clock in the second half.
Kade Strickland had 3 rushing touchdowns, scoring from 3 yards, 1 yard, and 16 yards.
Matt Layton scored on an 11-yard run. Strickland caught a 13-yard scoring strike from Layton near the end of the second quarter.
Cameron Crosby kicked 2 PATs and Strickland scored a two-point conversion on a run.
Strickland had 14 carries for 97 yards, with 3 receptions for 47 yards.
Layton had 11 carries for 82 yards and was 6 for 9 passing for 119 yards with the 13-yard TD pass.
Ryan Quattlebaum had two receptions for 46 yards and Connor Hayes had a 26-yard reception.
The defense was led by Hunter Summers with 6 tackles, Adam Lowder with 5 tackles and Mason Polin with 5 tackles.
Preston Taylor had a fumble recovery.
CA plays at Lee Academy on September 10. The game scheduled with Orangeburg Prep on September 3 has been canceled.
Branchville 35
Calhoun Falls Charter 0
CALHOUN FALLS - Branchville opened the season with a 35-0 win at Calhoun Falls on Friday, in a game that was called after one half of play.
Philijuan Saldano led the Yellow Jackets on offense with 215 yards rushing and 4 touchdowns on 9 carries.
Bubba Lytle rushed 3 times for 37 yards.
Ronnie Nester was 2-for-3 passing for 58 yards and 1 touchdown for BHS.
Kadden Irick had 2 receptions for 58 yards and 1 touchdown.
Defensively, Branchville was led by Lytle, Irick, Clancy Welch and Kha'Sean Saldano.
Hayden McClung had an interception.
Clancy Welch was 5-for-5 on extra points.
Branchville hosts North Charleston next Friday at 7:30 pm.
Clarendon Hall 38
Providence Athletic Club 0
COLUMBIA - Senior quarterback Colt Gibbons was 17 of 23 passing for 315 yards and 4 touchdowns, leading Clarendon Hall to a season-opening win at PAC on Friday night.
Gibbons added 6 carries for 45 yards rushing.
South Carolina wide receiver commitment Kylic Horton (Santee) had 8 receptions for 175 yards, 2 touchdowns and a 2-point conversion to start his senior campaign.
Darius Aiken (Elloree) had 4 receptions for 89 yards, a touchdown, and 4 carries for 86 yards, a rushing touchdown and a 2-point conversion.
Defensively, the Saints were led by Nathan Carlisle with 6 tackles.
Clarendon Hall plays at Cathedral Academy in Charleston on Sept. 3 at 7:30 p.m.