T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Bruins stay in region hunt with shutout of Strom Thurmond

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jujuan Strong returned a second half interception for a touchdown to help the Bruins to a 9-0 win over Strom Thurmond Friday night.
The Bruins improve to 2-1 in region play and will be at home next week against Fox Creek.
With the victory, and Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is a in a four-way tie at the top of Region V-AAA.
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Blackville-Hilda 6
Bamberg-Ehrhardt improved to 8-0 on the year with a 41-6 win over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.
The Red Raiders were led by Gage Boykin who threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.
Anthony Williams caught four passes for 121 yards while Isaiah Johnson added three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.
Quintin Banks rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns while Quincy Bias rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. Nick Folk added two rushing touchdowns in the victory.
On defense, Boykin, Williams and Jaden Verner-Milhouse each had an interception.
Blackville-Hilda quarterback Omarion Kinard tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dewan Bates for the Hawks lone score.
Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 6
Brayden Gramling completed 13-of-19 passes for 134 yards and rushed for 60 more in a 43-6 loss to Beaufort Academy Friday night.
The Indians lone touchdown came on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Gramling to Addison O'Cain.
Mikey Templeton had 93 yards receiving to lead the OPS offense.
Defensively, Jay Plummer led the Indians with eight tackles while Abraham Santos added seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Templeton had five tackles.
OPS travels to face Northwood Academy next week.
Holly Hill Academy 50, Charleston Collegiate 6
Ax Wolpert rushed for 130 yards to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 50-6 victory over Charleston Collegiate Friday.
Tyler Wright added 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Marion Breland also rushed for two scores.
Jacob Rogers threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Perrin Breland led the Raiders with 66 yards receiving and touchdown while Harley Watkins added a touchdown catch.
Defensively, Ashton Soles led HHA with six tackles while Marion Breland and Wright each had five tackles. Wright added and interception and Marion Breland had a sack. Perrin Breland had four tackles and a fumble recovery.
Holly Hill Academy will celebrate Senior Night next week against Cathedral Academy.
Baptist Hill 52, Bethune-Bowman 0
Jalen Avinger rushed 17 times for 110 yards in Bethune-Bowman's 52-0 loss to Baptist Hill Friday night.
The Mohawks were led by Lavern Aiken on defense with six tackles.
Bethune-Bowman travels to face Estill next week.
Calhoun Academy 21, Colleton Prep 8
The Cavaliers rebounded from their first loss last week to defeat Colleton Prep 21-8 in a non-region game Friday night.
Matt Layton led Calhoun Academy with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown. Andrew Tucker had 67 yards rushing while Kade Strickland added 58 yards rushing.
Mac Felder had a 22-yard catch from Layton while Cameron Crosby converted an extra point.
Mason Polin led the CA defense with 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Layton added eight tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers each added eight tackles while Strickland had five tackles and an interception.
The Cavaliers will play for the region championship Friday night when they play host to Thomas Sumter.
Kingstree 16, Edisto 7
Jaden Johnson rushed for 107 yards while Johnathan Clark added 106 rushing yards in a 16-7 loss to Kingstree Friday night.
Troy Guest provided the lone score with a rushing touchdown.
Moe Seaton led the Cougar defense with nine tackles and an interception.
Branchville 47, Allendale-Fairfax 20
Ronnie Nester threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns to lead Branchville to a 47-20 victory over Allendale-Fairfax Friday.
Xy'quarius Nimmons caught five passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns while Nathan Bauer added six catches and two touchdowns. Jakiem Ellis led the Yellow Jackets with seven catches for 112 yards.
Philijuan Saldano rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.
On defense, Branchville was led by Connor Carleton's 17 tackles. Bubba Lytle and Bauer each added eight tackles and Khasean Saldano added seven tackles.
The Yellow Jackets will travel to face Military Magnet Saturday at 11 a.m.
Calhoun County 30, Wagener-Salley 22
Russell Brunson completed six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown in Calhoun County's 30-22 win over Wagener-Salley.
Marquez Davenport had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jamavie Glover and Christian Zachary each caught a touchdown pass. Kerron Scott returned a kickoff for a touchdown.
The Saints will be at home Friday against Williston-Elko.