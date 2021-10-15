T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Bruins stay in region hunt with shutout of Strom Thurmond

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jujuan Strong returned a second half interception for a touchdown to help the Bruins to a 9-0 win over Strom Thurmond Friday night.

The Bruins improve to 2-1 in region play and will be at home next week against Fox Creek.

With the victory, and Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is a in a four-way tie at the top of Region V-AAA.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Blackville-Hilda 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt improved to 8-0 on the year with a 41-6 win over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.

The Red Raiders were led by Gage Boykin who threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Williams caught four passes for 121 yards while Isaiah Johnson added three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Quintin Banks rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns while Quincy Bias rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. Nick Folk added two rushing touchdowns in the victory.

On defense, Boykin, Williams and Jaden Verner-Milhouse each had an interception.

Blackville-Hilda quarterback Omarion Kinard tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dewan Bates for the Hawks lone score.