T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Bruins stay in region hunt with shutout of Strom Thurmond
T&D REGION FOOTBALL: Bruins stay in region hunt with shutout of Strom Thurmond

Orangeburg-Wilkinson's Jujuan Strong returned a second half interception for a touchdown to help the Bruins to a 9-0 win over Strom Thurmond Friday night.

The Bruins improve to 2-1 in region play and will be at home next week against Fox Creek.

With the victory, and Brookland-Cayce's win over Gilbert, Orangeburg-Wilkinson is a in a four-way tie at the top of Region V-AAA.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Blackville-Hilda 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt improved to 8-0 on the year with a 41-6 win over Blackville-Hilda Friday night.

The Red Raiders were led by Gage Boykin who threw for 174 yards and a touchdown.

Anthony Williams caught four passes for 121 yards while Isaiah Johnson added three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown.

Quintin Banks rushed for 74 yards and two touchdowns while Quincy Bias rushed for 73 yards and a touchdown. Nick Folk added two rushing touchdowns in the victory. 

On defense, Boykin, Williams and Jaden Verner-Milhouse each had an interception.

Blackville-Hilda quarterback Omarion Kinard tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass to Dewan Bates for the Hawks lone score.

Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 6

Brayden Gramling completed 13-of-19 passes for 134 yards and rushed for 60 more in a 43-6 loss to Beaufort Academy Friday night.

The Indians lone touchdown came on a seven-yard touchdown pass from Gramling to Addison O'Cain. 

Mikey Templeton had 93 yards receiving to lead the OPS offense. 

Defensively, Jay Plummer led the Indians with eight tackles while Abraham Santos added seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Templeton had five tackles.

OPS travels to face Northwood Academy next week.

Holly Hill Academy 50, Charleston Collegiate 6

Ax Wolpert rushed for 130 yards to lead Holly Hill Academy to a 50-6 victory over Charleston Collegiate Friday.

Tyler Wright added 117 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Marion Breland also rushed for two scores.

Jacob Rogers threw for 141 yards and two touchdowns. Perrin Breland led the Raiders with 66 yards receiving and touchdown while Harley Watkins added a touchdown catch.

Defensively, Ashton Soles led HHA with six tackles while Marion Breland and Wright each had five tackles. Wright added and interception and Marion Breland had a sack. Perrin Breland had four tackles and a fumble recovery.

Holly Hill Academy will celebrate Senior Night next week against Cathedral Academy. 

Baptist Hill 52, Bethune-Bowman 0

Jalen Avinger rushed 17 times for 110 yards in Bethune-Bowman's 52-0 loss to Baptist Hill Friday night.

The Mohawks were led by Lavern Aiken on defense with six tackles.

Bethune-Bowman travels to face Estill next week.

Calhoun Academy 21, Colleton Prep 8

The Cavaliers rebounded from their first loss last week to defeat Colleton Prep 21-8 in a non-region game Friday night.

Matt Layton led Calhoun Academy with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown. Andrew Tucker had 67 yards rushing while Kade Strickland added 58 yards rushing.

Mac Felder had a 22-yard catch from Layton while Cameron Crosby converted an extra point.

Mason Polin led the CA defense with 12 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Layton added eight tackles and returned an interception for a touchdown. Cale Quattlebaum and Hunter Summers each added eight tackles while Strickland had five tackles and an interception.

The Cavaliers will play for the region championship Friday night when they play host to Thomas Sumter.

Kingstree 16, Edisto 7

Jaden Johnson rushed for 107 yards while Johnathan Clark added 106 rushing yards in a 16-7 loss to Kingstree Friday night.

Troy Guest provided the lone score with a rushing touchdown.

Moe Seaton led the Cougar defense with nine tackles and an interception. 

Branchville 47, Allendale-Fairfax 20

Ronnie Nester threw for 275 yards and five touchdowns to lead Branchville to a 47-20 victory over Allendale-Fairfax Friday.

Xy'quarius Nimmons caught five passes for 110 yards and three touchdowns while Nathan Bauer added six catches and two touchdowns. Jakiem Ellis led the Yellow Jackets with seven catches for 112 yards.

Philijuan Saldano rushed for 216 yards and two touchdowns.

On defense, Branchville was led by Connor Carleton's 17 tackles. Bubba Lytle and Bauer each added eight tackles and Khasean Saldano added seven tackles.

The Yellow Jackets will travel to face Military Magnet Saturday at 11 a.m.

Calhoun County 30, Wagener-Salley 22

Russell Brunson completed six passes for 104 yards and two touchdowns while rushing for 116 yards and a touchdown in Calhoun County's 30-22 win over Wagener-Salley.

Marquez Davenport had 111 yards rushing and a touchdown while Jamavie Glover and Christian Zachary each caught a touchdown pass. Kerron Scott returned a kickoff for a touchdown.

The Saints will be at home Friday against Williston-Elko.

Timberland 22, Lake Marion 8

Williston-Elko 42, Denmark-Olar 39

Ridge Spring-Monetta 64, H-K-T/North 0

Palmetto Christian 84, Jefferson Davis Academy 44

Andrew Jackson Academy, Cathedral Academy cancelled

S.C. Prep Football Statewide Scoreboard

Abbeville 54, West Oak 0

Aiken 20, Airport 14

Andrew Jackson 21, Cheraw 7

Ashley Ridge 14, Berkeley 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 41, Blackville-Hilda 6

Batesburg-Leesville 33, Columbia 8

Beaufort Academy 43, Orangeburg Prep 6

Belton-Honea Path 61, Seneca 38

Brookland-Cayce 35, Gilbert 34

Broome 54, Union County 27

Calhoun Academy 21, Colleton Prep 8

Center Grove, Ind. 21, Cathedral Academy 6

Chapman 27, Clinton 26

Chesnee 23, Landrum 20

Clover 17, Boiling Springs 7

Conway 27, Socastee 14

Crestwood 24, Lake City 6

Cross 42, Military Magnet Academy 0

D.W. Daniel 35, Wren 9

Dixie 62, Calhoun Falls 14

Dutch Fork 42, River Bluff 0

Fox Creek 31, Swansea 0

Gaffney 49, Nation Ford 28

Goose Creek 38, Cane Bay 13

Gray Collegiate Academy 20, Saluda 6

Greenwood 35, Greer 28

Hammond 45, Augusta Christian, Ga. 0

Hilton Head Island 16, Bluffton 7

Irmo 28, A.C. Flora 27

James F. Byrnes 20, Dorman 17

James Island 14, Colleton County 3

Lamar 24, C.A. Johnson 16

Laurence Manning Academy 35, Pinewood Prep 21

Laurens 69, Eastside 10

Lower Richland 62, W.J. Keenan 12

May River 24, Beaufort 21

Midland Valley 29, Blacksburg 26

Myrtle Beach 48, Wilson 6

Newberry 33, Eau Claire 12

Ninety Six 21, Liberty 0

Northwestern 35, Spring Valley 21

Oceanside Collegiate Academy 42, Hanahan 7

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 9, Strom Thurmond 0

Patrick Henry Academy 44, Clarendon Hall Academy 28

Pee Dee Academy 42, Dillon Christian 13

Philip Simmons 54, Woodland 14

Porter-Gaud 28, Cardinal Newman 14

Powdersville 56, Carolina High and Academy 12

Richard Winn Academy 55, Newberry Academy 0

Riverside 69, Wade Hampton (G) 27

Rock Hill 24, Blythewood 20

Silver Bluff 55, Barnwell 20

South Aiken 15, North Augusta 12

South Florence 28, Hartsville 21

Summerville Faith Christian 46, Conway Christian School 22

Sumter 35, Carolina Forest 7

T.L. Hanna 50, J.L. Mann 7

Thomas Heyward Academy 34, St. John's Christian Academy 7

Travelers Rest 29, Walhalla 22

Wade Hampton (H) 42, Pelion 0

West Ashley 35, Summerville 12

West Florence 35, North Myrtle Beach 9

Westwood 50, Dreher 28

Whale Branch 56, Estill 6

Wilson Hall 28, Thomas Sumter Academy 27, OT

Woodruff 42, Emerald 6

York Comprehensive 56, Fort Mill 14

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Bishop England vs. Battery Creek, ppd.

