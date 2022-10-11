Swinney knows Noles will bring their best

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney said he went back and watched film from the Tigers' win over Florida State last season.

“I wanted to vomit,” Swinney said. “We were so bad. We won, which was a miracle, but you watch the film and wonder how we were able to in that game. It was on heart, grit and our players having that will to win. They thought they were supposed to win.”

Florida State took a 20-17 lead with just under eight minutes to play in the game on a strip sack of DJ Uiagalelei that the Seminoles returned for a touchdown. Clemson responded with a late drive capped off by a Will Shipley touchdown run.

“We had not had a game-winning drive that season,” Swinney said. “We were very fortunate because we lost the turnover margin and (Florida State) was able to get a defensive score. Our guys were young and inexperienced, and it was frustrating to watch.”

This year’s Tigers are currently 6-0 and will play in Tallahassee for the first time since the 2018 season. Florida State enters the game after back-to-back losses to Wake Forest and N.C. State.

“(Florida State) is a really, really good football team,” Swinney said. “They can beat anybody on any given day. We will have to play well. For us, it’s about executing at a high level. Our next goal is to win the division and that takes championship football. We’re heading into what we call the third quarter of our season and we have to be at our best Saturday.”

Swinney touched on the history of the rivalry between Clemson and Florida State. Since entering the Atlantic Coast Conference in 1992, the Seminoles have won 15 conference championships. Clemson has won a total of 20.

“You think about how many times this game has decided this league,” Swinney said. “Our success brings a target, and we must embrace it. We’re that game that everyone is circling on the calendar, and when you come here you have to understand that. Nobody is going to sleepwalk against you.”

One of the keys to Clemson’s success has been the play of Uiagalelei, especially in the run game. He is the Tigers' second-leading rusher with 311 yards and three touchdowns.

“DJ wants to be better,” Swinney said. “Looking back to last year, there were opportunities where he didn’t run the football. He didn’t feel like he was as good as he needed to be. He was also hurt and a brace on his knee.”

Swinney said Uiagalelei has committed himself to being a more athletic quarterback this season.

“He lost 30 pounds, he changed his body,” Swinney said. “That’s not just for running the football, but being more athletic and mobile in the pocket. He’s better at escaping the rush and extending plays. We’ve had some big plays off scrambles.”

The defensive line is also expected to be fully intact with the return of Bryan Bresee. With Xavier Thomas’ return last week, the Clemson front looks to be as healthy as it’s ever been.

“Hopefully, it’s good having everyone back,” Swinney said. “I don’t think we get worse with (Bryan) back in the lineup. (Xavier) is starting to get going, and gaining some confidence. I think we’ve played better these last couple weeks on defense, we’re more disciplined and it’s a reflection of how we practice. We had some guys embarrassed after that Wake Forest game, they have changed their practice habits and played cleaner.”