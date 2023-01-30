SUPER BOWL: SC State alums headed to the Big Game

Three South Carolina State University alumni are Super Bowl bound.

Both NFL conference championship teams – the NFC’s Philadelphia Eagles and the AFC’s Kansas City Chiefs -- have SC State Bulldogs in the mix, and one of them will be on the gridiron when the teams clash at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, at Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12.

“Javon Hargrave, Eric Dickerson and Ted Crews offer more proof that anywhere you want to go in life, you can get there from South Carolina State University,” SC State President Alexander Conyers said. “Our beloved university will once again be well represented on the world’s largest stage, the Super Bowl. All of Bulldog Nation is proud to have these successful alumni in our ranks.”

Javon Hargrave is a defensive tackle for the Eagles. He played four seasons for Coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough at SC State, collecting 143 solo tackles, 67 assists and 37 sacks from 2012-2015. The Pittsburgh Steelers selected Hargrave in the third round -- 89th overall pick -- of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played four seasons for the Stealers before signing a three-year contract worth $39 million with the Eagles.

On the Eagles’ sideline will be Eric Dickerson, offensive quality control coach. A 2016 graduate of SC State with a political science degree, Dickerson was a four-year starter and two-year captain on the offensive line, helping the Bulldogs to conference championships in 2013 and 2014. Dickerson started his coaching career in 2017 at his alma mater coaching tight ends and fullbacks. He then spent three years at Duke as a football analyst, working on special teams, as well as with the wide receivers and tight ends on offense, before joining the Eagles as a defensive assistant in 2021.

On the other side will be NFL media relations veteran Ted Crews. He is a1999 SC State graduate who rose through the NFL’s ranks to become the Chiefs’ executive vice president of communications in 2021 after originally joining the franchise as the vice president of communications in 2012. Crews serves as the Kansas City’s primary contact and spokesperson for the team's communications efforts for both football and business operations. Crews received the Distinguished Young Alumnus Award from SC State in 2014.