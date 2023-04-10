ATLANTA — Nelson Cruz isn't eager to talk about his age.

The slugger just wants to produce whenever he's in the lineup, and he is proving he still belongs in the major leagues.

Cruz hit a three-run homer and drove in six runs, and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 10-2 on Sunday night for their third consecutive victory.

At 42 years and 282 days, Cruz became the second-oldest player to homer for the Padres, just one day younger than Rickey Henderson was when he went deep on Oct. 4, 2001. It was the most RBIs for Cruz since he drove in seven on July 26, 2020, for Minnesota against the Chicago White Sox.

"It's nice, especially against the Braves," Cruz said. "They have a really good team, so it shows how deep we are as a team. To win three of four against the Braves tells a lot."

Seth Lugo pitched six effective innings for San Diego, and Ha-Seong Kim hit a two-run homer. Manny Machado finished with three hits.

The NL East champion Braves (6-4) have lost eight of the last 11 games to the Padres at Truist Park.