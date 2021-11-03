Steelers trade veteran LB Ingram to Chiefs for 2022 pick

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers traded veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram to Kansas City on Tuesday for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 draft.

The teams made the announcement a few hours before the NFL's trade deadline.

The move gives Kansas City's struggling defense some much-needed help and gives the 32-year-old Ingram a chance to start over. Ingram signed a one-year contract with the Steelers in July but saw his playing time decrease in recent weeks. He sat out last Sunday's win over Cleveland with what the team called a groin injury amid reports that Ingram was hoping to be traded elsewhere.

"I enjoy working with Melvin," Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday. "It just didn't work out the way we envisioned, the way he envisioned. And sometimes it happens in free agency."

Tomlin did not confirm that Ingram asked to be moved, but hinted Ingram had become dissatisfied in recent weeks.

"It's better to have volunteers as opposed to hostages," Tomlin said.