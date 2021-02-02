Star-studded Chiefs rely heavily on late-round gems, too

No fewer than 22 players drafted in the third round or later — or not all — are on the Chiefs roster as they finish their prep work for the Super Bowl. Ten of them are likely to start on offense, defense or special teams against the Buccaneers.

That doesn't include a handful of players with a similar backstory that reside on their practice squad.

"I think it goes along with the way this organization is run," Sorensen explained. "They pride themselves and we pride ourselves on our ability to trust the process, and the process has proven to be successful.

"They get guys that are willing to buy in, willing to practice, willing to put in the effort of watching the film and doing the little things right, and you've seen the careers of a lot of guys that have blossomed in this system."

At first glance, it shouldn't make sense. The Chiefs have won consistently for the better part of a decade, with a roster dotted by more stars than there are in the nighttime sky. There shouldn't be room for seemingly inferior talent.

Nor should players overlooked by every other NFL team in the draft, including those that have won far fewer games, jump at the opportunity to sign with Kansas City when it would appear to be a longshot to survive the cut.