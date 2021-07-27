Staley feels no added pressure

"Representation matters," said forward A'ja Wilson, who played for Staley at South Carolina and is competing in her first Olympics. "It's one of those things where if you can see her, you can be her. I feel like this one is very personal. Coach Staley is my second mom and I'd do anything for her. That's what I feel like right now.

"This is a personal one because it matters. This is a first for her and she's been a first for many things, but yes I'm going to make sure I'm part of the team that gets it done."

Breaking barriers is nothing new for Staley, who guided South Carolina to its first women's basketball national championship in 2017. Four years after, Staley and Georgia' Joni Taylor became the first Black coaches to meet for an SEC championship. A few weeks later, Staley and Arizona's Adia Barnes were the first Black coaches to meet in a women's Final Four.

Staley is one of five Black females who have been assistants for the U.S. There have a total of 24 assistants in the 12 Olympics that have had women's basketball.

On the men's side, only two Black male coaches have led the U.S. team at the Olympics: John Thompson in 1988; Lenny Wilkins in 1996.