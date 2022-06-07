SPRING FOOTBALL: Vikings should have high expectations

With a number of returning starters, Denmark-Olar’s football team is expected to be one of the top teams in Class A this season.

Vikings head football coach Jarvis Littlejohn said the team worked hard during the spring despite other athletic responsibilities.

“We had some kids playing multiple sports in the winter and spring, but they always made time to get in the weight room at least three times a week,” Littleton said. “Our focus was on sharpening our skills and learning the new play concepts for the upcoming season.”

Keithan Washington returns at quarterback after being named All-State a year ago. He was the Class A Region III Player of the Year after rushing for 1,826 yards and 34 touchdowns while throwing for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns.

“I’m so proud of the way Keithan has worked this offseason,” Littlejohn said. “He’s gotten bigger, stronger, faster and his throwing ability continues to improve. He’s already a great runner, but if we can get him to throw the ball consistently, we could be very good.”

The Vikings also return all-region athletes Jaquari Williams, Chris Sanders and Brushaurd Young.

Williams and Young combined to catch 45 passes last season for nearly 900 yards and 10 touchdowns. Sanders rushed for 420 yards and nine touchdowns while returning two kickoffs for touchdowns.

Littlejohn said he expects underclassmen Da’quez Dowling (receiver) and Jacques Donaldson (running back) to add even more fire power to the lineup.

Even with the athleticism, Denmark-Olar may struggle along the offensive line after losing three seniors from last year’s team. Littlejohn said he spent the spring trying to build up depth at the position. The Vikings line will be anchored by returning starter Reggie Youmans who played guard and defensive tackle last year.

With a majority of the team playing both offense and defense, the Vikings found themselves in a number of shootouts last season. The offense averaged nearly 40 points per game, but the defense was giving up nearly 32.

Littlejohn said the Vikings should be better on defense with the addition of former Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Kevin Crosby as the new defensive coordinator.

“We were able to spend the spring installing a defense,” Littlejohn said. “We are light years ahead of where we were in terms of knowing concepts, and a lot of that is thanks to (Coach) Crosby.”

Last year, Denmark-Olar finished second in Region III despite defeating region champion Calhoun County. The Vikings lost two region games by a combined seven points. Littlejohn said his team learned that they can’t be complacent.

“Preparation is the key to success, and I think we learned that last year,” Littlejohn said. “We had a good season playing in a tough region. This year, we’ve challenged ourselves in non-region to better prepare us for region and playoffs.”

The Vikings are scheduled to open the season Aug. 19 on the road at First Baptist.

