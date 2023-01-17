SOUTH CAROLINA: USC baseball ranked 23rd in preseason poll

The University of South Carolina baseball team is ranked No. 23 in the D1Baseball.com preseason poll, the publication announced Tuesday

Carolina, one of nine SEC teams ranked in the D1 preseason poll, returns 17 letterwinners, six position starters and nine pitchers from last year’s squad, including preseason All-American Will Sanders, who was 7-3 with a 3.43 ERA in 2022. The Gamecocks also returns three players – James Hicks, Braylen Wimmer and Noah Hall – who were drafted in the 2022 MLB First Year Player Draft.

The Gamecocks bring in the No. 9 (Baseball America) and No. 16 (D1Baseball) transfer class, including No. 36 transfer (D1Baseball) Will McGillis. Carolina’s full recruiting class is ranked in the top 25 by three separate organizations and the freshman class is No. 18 in the country according to D1Baseball.

LSU tops the D1Baseball.com poll, with Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss and Texas A&M rounding out the top five.

The Gamecocks open the 2023 season on Friday, Feb. 17 against UMass Lowell. First pitch is set for 4 p.m.

D1Baseball.com Preseason Top-25 Poll

LSU Tennessee Stanford Ole Miss Texas A&M Wake Forest Florida Arkansas Oklahoma State Vanderbilt East Carolina North Carolina Maryland Virginia Tech TCU Louisville UCLA Southern Miss Virginia Alabama NC State Miami South Carolina Texas Tech Oregon