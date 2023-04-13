SC State fans will notice a few news faces Saturday when the Bulldogs conclude their spring camp with the annual Garnet and Blue Game.

While a majority of the new recruits won’t get to campus until this summer, three transfer players arrived in January to take part in offseason workouts and spring practices. All three were brought in to provide veteran leadership to a young SC State team.

Tight end KeShawn Toney signed with South Carolina after playing high school football at Williston-Elko. He spent last season at Chattanooga where he caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown.

“The transfer has been good,” Toney said. “It’s been an adjustment. This is my third school, so I’ve been through this before, and I have a feel for how it goes.”

South Carolina State will be looking to get more from its tight ends this season after Khalil Ellis and Yancy Washington combined to catch five passes for 45 yards and one touchdown.

“I’ve spent the spring learning the playbook and learning my new teammates,” Toney said. “I’ve worked on becoming a complete tight end. I can get out in the passing game, and I have improved on the blocking.”

Having played in the Southeastern Conference, Toney said he brings a fresh perspective to the South Carolina State offense.

“My advice to the young guys is not to get to high, and not to get to low,” Toney said. “Playing against those bigger opponents, the focus is one play at a time. Just do what you have to do.”

On the defensive side of the ball, former Alcorn State defensive back Malcolm Magee is looking to be a mentor for a young secondary.

“As an older guy, I’m just trying to lead by example,” Magee said. “I’ve played corner, nickel and safety, so I can be of help at a number of different positions.”

Like Toney, this is the third school for Magee after beginning his career at Colorado State. Last season, he finished with 23 total tackles including two tackles for loss, five pass break ups and an interception.

Linebacker Aiden Weber decided to make the move to Orangeburg after learning the football staff at Delaware State had been terminated. While Toney and Magee enter as graduate transfers, Weber came to SC State by way of the transfer portal.

“When I hit the portal, I was trying to find a Power Five school,” Weber said. “(Coach) Saxon called me, and I needed to find a place to land. After having a conversation, it was a no-brainer to come here and get to work.”

Weber finished fourth on the team in total tackles (43) and tackles for loss (8.5). He also had an interception. Last season against South Carolina State, Weber had one of his best games recording 11 total tackles (nine solo) and 4.5 tackles for loss.

“(Coach) Irby has done a great job of helping me get stronger this offseason,” Weber said. “I trust the coaches, and know they have my best interest at heart. I love this team, this environment, everything is championship oriented and everyone’s working toward a common goal.”

South Carolina State will play its annual Garnet and Blue Spring Game Saturday at 1 p.m. at Oliver C. Dawson Stadium and Willie Jeffries Field.